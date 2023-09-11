Stratabound Announces Appointments of Wendy Chan and Martin Stratte to the Board of Directors

Toronto, September 11, 2023 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Martin Stratte and Ms. Wendy Chan have been appointed to the board of directors and that Ms. Chan has also been retained as Strategy Advisor. Ms. Chan brings considerable global corporate development and strategy experience she will apply in spearheading a strategic plan to reallocate, showcase, and maximize unlocked value in the Company's five assets. Mr. Stratte has considerable legal and mine permitting experience in California that will be invaluable in the pursuit of mining and related permits at the Company's California Fremont Gold Project.

Ms. Chan has over 20 years' experience in developing and executing strategic plans for major companies with global

outreach, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, joint-ventures, and cross-cultural strategic alliances. In the mining space, companies she has worked with include: Zijin Mining, Skeena Resources, Roxgold, Sunridge, Novo Resources, Vendetta, and VR Resources. She has profitably managed businesses with full P&L responsibilities and/or completed key projects ranging from $2-250MM. She has devised strategic plans at Fortune 500 companies and has led negotiations and cross-functional teams in corporate development, marketing, strategic alliances, and product portfolio management. During her time at Moxie Strategy Inc., a management consulting firm that specializes in strategy, business development, and mergers and acquisition, she has led and completed key development projects in Asia, Australia, Africa, North and South America. Ms. Chan holds a BSc. from University of British Columbia and an MBA in Finance from McGill University. She is fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese.

Mr. Stratte is a land use and environmental attorney. His practice is focused on the permitting of mines, quarries, and related infrastructure projects. He has successfully permitted projects in jurisdictions throughout the U.S., including California. He currently serves as Assistant General Counsel of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. He also serves as Vice Chair of the California Construction and Industrial Materials Association (CalCIMA) Legal Action Committee.

Mr. Hashim Ahmed, Chairman of the Company stated, "We are extremely pleased to have industry professionals with the credentials both Wendy and Martin bring to the Stratabound board and team. Introducing Wendy's skill set is particularly timely as our Company emerges from a weak market cycle ready to showcase and unlock the value in all our assets. We are equally pleased to welcome Martin and his successful California mine permitting experience applied to our Fremont Gold Project in east central California. Despite market misperception, California is ranked the 4th largest mining state by production value in the entire United States by the US Geological Survey year after year. California boasts five fully permitted gold mining operations in its jurisdiction already with several more on the way."

The Company also announces that as of September 9, 2023 it has approved the issue of a total of 2,040,894 common stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") and subject to approval of the TSXV. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of Stratabound for $0.05 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. The options will vest 50% immediately with the remaining 50% to vest in one year from grant date.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company that is developing its advanced-stage flagship Fremont Gold Project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California. The Fremont Property features an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.16 million Au ounces at an average grade of 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 million tonnes in the Indicated classification, plus 2.02 million ounces at an average grade of 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 million tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource classification. This current MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the entire 4 km strike length of the Fremont Property that features four gold-mineralized zones. The Company is also advancing its pipeline of early-stage exploration projects in Canada including the Golden Culvert and Win Gold Projects, Tombstone Gold Belt, YT, the McIntyre Brook Gold Project, the Captain Cobalt-Copper-Gold Deposit in New Brunswick, and the Dingman Gold Project, Ontario.

