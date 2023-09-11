Endurance Reports Evacuation Order Lifted - Drilling to Resume at the Reliance Gold Project

Vancouver, September 11, 2023 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at its Reliance Gold Project (the "Property"). The Evacuation Order related to the Downton Lake Wildfire has been partially downgraded late on September 8, 2023 and the Company is planning to resume drilling activity as quickly as possible. The Property is road accessible and located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

As reported on August 3, 2023 the accommodation and drilling area for the Reliance Project was subject to an August 1, 2023 Evacuation Order due to the escalation of the Downton Lake Wildfire which eventually restricted exploration activity through all of August and early September. The Company's crew house, core-logging camp, core storage and diamond drill were not damaged by the fire. However, significant damage did occur to the nearby recreational and residential community of Gun Lake. To assist the community during the Evacuation Order, the Company and its contractor, Foraco Drilling, contributed the temporary use of heavy equipment and supplies to assist in protecting building structures in the Bridge River communities. The Company's management will be on-site this week to assess requirements to resume drilling in a safe and timely manner.

The 2023 drilling program is exploring the Royal Shear structural trend with the current focus on expanding the Eagle Zone. Drilling has now completed fourteen (14) holes in 2023 for about 4,000 meters ("m") drilled of the planned 15,000 m program. Assays are pending for two drill holes. The drill is currently on-site and is set-up on a drill hole in progress at the Eagle Zone. Assay results are pending on two drill holes.

Since 2021, the Company has completed 73 diamond drill holes on the Reliance Property with 50 of these drill holes returning significant intersections of greater than 3 m width with grades exceeding 3.4 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold, and twenty-three (23) of these drill holes with very high-quality intersections as summarized in Table 1.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Table 1 - 2021 to 2023 - The Best Reliance Diamond Drill Hole Results

