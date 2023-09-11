Teako Minerals Appoints Sven Gollan, CEO, as Director and Announces Jennifer Shaigec Resigned as Director, and Resumes Role as Special Advisor

Vancouver, September 11, 2023 - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") announces that Ms. Jennifer Shaigec is stepping down from her position at the Board of Directors due to health reasons, effective immediately. Ms. Shaigec will stay as a special advisor to the Company. This transition will enable her to continue contributing to the Company in a meaningful way.

Mr. Sven Gollan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is being appointed as a director of Teako. The current Board of Directors currently sits at seven members.

Jennifer Shaigec comments, "It has been an honour to serve on the Teako board, alongside such dedicated and talented individuals. Though I anticipate a full recovery, recent health challenges have made it difficult to fulfill my duties effectively. I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved during my tenure, and I have no doubt the Teako team will continue to thrive and succeed under the capable leadership of the board and management team. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire board and the Teako team for their support, collaboration, and camaraderie. I am happy to stay on the team as a special advisor."

Sven Gollan, Chief Executive Officer, comments, "On behalf of the whole team I wish Jennifer the very best of her health recovery. Her well-being is our priority, and we are here to support her in any way possible. Her innovative and inspiring contributions have been an invaluable asset to Teako, and we are happy that she will be staying with us in the role of a special advisor."

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Norway & Finland exploring for Copper Cobalt & Gold. The adoption of advanced technologies such as the SCS Exploration Product aligns with its strategy to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving mining industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180179