Lithium: Sirios increases the Surface Area of its Li-52 Property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2023 - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) acquired, by map designation, 160 additional claims on its Li-52 property, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The property is currently made up of 710 claims covering an area of over 369 km2, Sirios' largest property. It has excellent potential for lithium, as indicated by the presence of several lithium, cesium, rubidium and gallium anomalies in lake-bottom sediment samples (ref.: March 1st 2023, Press release). The newly acquired claims consolidate the property to the north, northwest and west.

Sirios now holds 1,821 claims (including 11 claims pending) in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, covering more than 939 km2, which gives the company a very favorable position in relation to the prospective potential of the region for lithium.





Figure 1: Location of Sirios' projects in relation to lithium deposits and discoveries.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo. and Guillaume Doucet, P.Geo., all qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Canadian-based mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold and lithium properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Contact:

Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., President

Tel.: 514-510-7961

info@sirios.com

Website : www.sirios.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a26709bd-60c7-4a54-be08-b400eca040ca