Stallion Discoveries and ATHA Energy Corp. Close Definitive Option Agreement Unlocking Potential to Create the Largest Continuous Exploration Land Package in the Western Athabasca

VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2023 - Stallion Discoveries Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM4) is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval and closed the option agreement (the "Agreement") with ATHA Energy Corp. ("Atha"), as announced on July 18, 2023. The Agreement provides the Company the option (the "Option") to acquire a 70% interest in 47 mineral claims covering 547,524 acres in Saskatchewan's prolific Western Athabasca Basin (the "Project"). Should the Option be exercised, the Company would hold an aggregate of 715,450 acres in the Western Athabasca Basin, part of which would form the largest contiguous land package in the Western Athabasca Basin.



Figure 1 - Stallion's Combined Land package in Western Athabasca Basin

Terms of the Agreement

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has issued 3,333,333 common shares in the capital of the Company, which bear a statutory hold period of four months and one day. In addition, the Company shall accumulate $3,311,770 Saskatchewan Exploration Expenditure Credits on the Project within 12 months (the "Early Expenditures") and accumulate additional $8,688,230 Saskatchewan Exploration Expenditure Credits (for an aggregate of $12,000,000) on the Project within 60 months. If Stallion fails to incur the Early Expenditures, it may satisfy the obligation by paying cash to Atha or by issuing Atha additional shares in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. Any additional shares issued to Atha for potential missed milestones will be subject to prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Stallion shall be the sole operator of all exploration programs on the Project. Following the exercise of the Option, Stallion and Atha will commence a joint venture on the Project with Atha's 30% interest subject to a 10% free-carried interest in favour of a third party.

Marketing Agreement

Further, the Company has engaged CanadianMiningReport.com Inc. ("CMR") of Pemberton, BC, to provide content creation, marketing materials and advertising for the Company for an intial period of 3 months. pursuant to an agreement dated September 8, 2023, and in consideration of payments totaling CAD $42,500. The agreement shall automatically renew on a monthly basis upon expiry of the initial period at a rate of CAD$10,000 per month, until terminated by the Company with 30 days' notice. The agreement with CMR remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Atha Energy Corp.

ATHA is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. ATHA holds the largest cumulative exploration package in the Athabasca Basin, the world's most prominent basin for uranium discoveries, with 3.4 million acres along with a 10% carried interest portfolio of claims operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX?V: ISO).

For more information visit www.athaenergy.com

About Stallion Discoveries

Stallion Discoveries is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 km2 in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

