CBLT Announces Board Addition

Burlington, September 11, 2023 - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") is pleased to announce James R. Atkinson, M.Sc, P.Geo, has joined its board of directors.

Mr. Atkinson is an experienced exploration geologist and project manager with over 40 years of experience. Mr. Atkinson has spent his career in mineral exploration, mining and environmental attaining positions of Vice President, Exploration, Manager and Regional Manager with junior and major mining companies. He has reviewed, evaluated and acquired projects around the world and recently has also been part of the team responsible for mergers and acquisitions. He has designed and managed multi-million dollar programs searching for and discovering various commodities, including programs for gold, Magmatic Massive Sulphides (MMS), Platinum Group Metals (PGM), Volcanic Massive Sulphides (VMS), porphyry copper, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, industrial minerals and coal.

Mr. Atkinson is currently the CEO and a director of Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI).

"We are thrilled to have Jim join the team," said Peter M. Clausi, CBLT's CEO. "His global on-the-ground experience will be invaluable."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to CBLT and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, CBLT will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, CBLT assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to; SARS-CoV-2; reliance on key personnel; the performance of the Ciscom Corp. leadership team; shareholder and regulatory approvals; the ability of Powerstone's team to receive a receipt for its prospectus and to achieve a listing of its common shares on a Canadian stock exchange; First Nations and other local communities; jurisdictional risk; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; environmental issues; forest fires and other natural phenomena; rising costs related to inflation; effect of market interest on price of securities; failing to identify an economically viable mineral deposit; and, potential dilution.

CBLT's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

