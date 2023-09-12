Orford To Present At Precious Metals Summit And Denver Gold Forum

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting one-on-one meetings and presenting at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek Colorado from September 12-15, 2023 and the Denver Gold Forum in Colorado Springs from September 17-20, 2023. The presentation for both conferences can be accessed via the Company website.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "These conferences which are two of the best in North America, provide access to a large group of resource focused sophisticated investors. It's such a great opportunity to attract new investors as we continue to grow and unlock value for shareholders."

Orford is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Lisa Doddridge, Principal of Bast Consulting Ltd. ("Bast") to provide strategic communications and investor relations services, further strengthening the Company's leadership.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "Lisa is an experienced mining executive who has been very successful in adding value to numerous public companies through superior strategic communication and investor relations efforts. We are very pleased that Lisa has chosen to work with Orford and look forward to collaborating."

Bast is a well-established consulting firm focused on the mining sector that provides guidance and leadership in all aspects of communications, corporate strategy, marketing and investor relations. Lisa Doddridge, Principal of Bast commented, "Orford has great potential within the gold and critical minerals exploration space. Having just completed a robust summer drill program and sampling program on several highly prospective properties we expect significant news flow over the coming months and look forward to communicating that news to the market and all Orford stakeholders."

Ms. Doddridge is an accomplished and seasoned mining industry executive with more than 20 years of capital markets experience. During that time, she led the investor relations and corporate communications strategies of multiple mining companies including Iamgold, Kinross, Yamana and First Quantum. She is the founder and Principal of Bast.

In consideration of the services provided by Bast, Orford will incur a monthly fee of up to $8,000, commencing September 8, 2023 (contract signed), renewing monthly.

Bast Consulting Ltd. does not currently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Orford, or its securities.

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold and critical mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik, West Raglan and lithium exploration projects comprising a land package totaling over 111,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In early 2023 Orford acquired large claim blocks targeting lithium in the Nunavik Region. These lithium claim blocks have been carefully selected as having promising lithium potential after an exhaustive compilation of available data. Orford also has four property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about the Nunavik Lithium, Qiqavik, West Raglan and Joutel Projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

