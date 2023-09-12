Amex Exploration Announces Appointment of Technical and Mining Advisory Team

Montreal, September 12, 2023 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of a technical and mining advisory team to assist Amex in moving the Perron Project forward through exploration to development. The team brings many years of experience in project development from resources estimation, mine permitting and project construction. The team will be comprised of Pierre Luc Richard, Jonathan Gagne, Stephen Coates, and Jacqueline Leroux.

"Collectively this team has been involved in the development of multiple projects in Canada across a range of commodities including gold," said Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration. "As the Perron project matures and we look to initiate economic studies we have identified a need to strengthen our team. This group has a wealth of knowledge and experience to help us take the Perron project forward towards the future of mining. They have worked on notable projects in Canada and I and my team value their contributions and guidance."

Mr. Richard is president of PLR Resources Inc. With over twenty years in the mining industry, Mr. Richard has an excellent grasp of all aspects of exploration and mining operations, including project evaluation, development, and management. He has solid expertise in gold and a strong background in silver, base metals, lithium, iron ore and rare earth deposits. Specializing in mineral resource estimates and project evaluation for potential acquisitions and corporate guidance, Mr. Richard has contributed to more than 250 mandates for over 75 different companies during his consulting career. He has authored/coordinated more than 100 technical reports under National Instrument 43-101 and JORC. Before founding PLR Resources Inc., Mr. Richard has held positions such as Director Geology at InnovExplo and Subject Matter Expert for Mineral Resource Estimates at BBA.

Mr. Gagne is a mining engineer with a background both in operation and project development. In his sixteen years in the mining industry, he participated in the construction of two projects: the Meadowbank mine and most recently the Greenstone mine. He was also responsible for the mining engineering department for the consulting company SGS Geostat, he was the engineer in charge of supporting the open-pit operations for Glencore Zinc around the world and acted as General Manager of Sayona Quebec.

Mr. Coates is an established Mining Engineer with experience in mining operations, technical study delivery, due diligence, mine financing, business development, and strategic development. He is a professional engineer with a bachelor's degree in mining engineering from McGill University. He previously worked for various operations including the Canadian Malartic Mine and the Renard Mine and consulting groups, including G Mining Services. He has recently founded his independent consulting firm, Evomine Consulting, which offers mining engineering and management consulting services with in-depth insights on the Quebec mining industry.

Mme. Leroux has more than twenty years of experience in the mining industry, mainly in Northern Quebec. She has held senior positions with various organizations including Environmental Manager for Goldcorp's Eleonore Project, Director of Sustainable Development for Mason Graphite, VP Environment for BlackRock Metals and VP Environment and Permitting for Troilus Gold. For those Projects, she oversaw permitting activities related to Exploration, Environment Evaluation Processes and Construction.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,560 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180255