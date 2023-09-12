Goldseek Provides Exploration & Corporate Update, Including Fall Drill Program at Beschefer

Head Office: 1231 Huron Street - London, Ontario - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (FSE:4KG) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration plans for the Fall across its portfolio of Projects. The Company is focused on the Beschefer Project, located approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.'s ("Wallbridge") Fenelon Gold Project. On March 3rd, 2021, the Company entered into an option agreement on the Beschefer Project to earn 100% over 4 years from Wallbridge (see news release dated March 3, 2021).

Goldseek's President & CEO Jon Deluce states, "We are excited to resume drilling at the Beschefer Project, which has had 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres (B12-014). We are in the final stages of refining our drill targets, focused on expanding the high-metal factor zones and the strike length of the system.

Pausing drilling was a tough decision, undertaken to prudently manage capital during these challenging market conditions. We extend our gratitude to our patient shareholders as we gear up for this restart.

In parallel, we are seizing the opportunity presented by these market challenges to evaluate potential acquisitions. Our aim is to option a second flagship asset, strategically positioning the Company to reap the rewards of the eventual resurgence in the gold and commodity bull market."

Beschefer Project:

Fall Drill Program: The Company is currently designing a 2,500-metre follow-up drill program aimed at extending high-metal factor trends and the gold system's strike length. This drill program will concentrate on the Central Shallow and East Zones, which host the project's highest historical metal factor intercepts.

Option Update - Work Commitment:As of June 30, 2023, the Company has completed approximately $2 million in work expenditures at the Project. The Company is on track to achieve its final option milestone of incurring $3.0 million in work expenditures by February 2025.

Bonanza Project:

The Company is pleased to announce the optioning of its Bonanza Project to Mabel Ventures Inc. ("Mabel"). The Bonanza Project comprises 92 claims and is situated in Quebec's Urban Barry Gold Camp.

Pursuant to an option agreement between Goldseek and Mabel, Mabel has the right to earn 51% interest in the Bonanza Project broken down as follows: 25% Interest: Mabel may acquire a twenty-five percent (25.0%) interest in the Property by incurring Expenditures of no less than $100,000 and issuing 500,000 common shares to Goldseek on or before December 31, 2023. The Mabel common shares have been received by the Company and are subject to the applicable hold periods in accordance with securities laws in Canada 51% Interest: Following the acquisition of the initial twenty-five percent (25.0%) interest in the Property, Mabel may acquire a further twenty-six percent (26.0%) interest for a total interest of fifty-one (51.0%), by incurring Expenditures of no less than $150,000 on or before December 31, 2024.

In the event that Mabel exercises all or a portion of the Option, at the conclusion of the Option Period, the parties will work diligently and in good faith to negotiate the terms of a joint venture to advance the development of the Property.

Corporate Update - Acquisition Strategy

The Company is actively exploring potential acquisitions to add a second flagship asset to its portfolio. The present market conditions have created an opportune environment for acquiring high-quality assets at discounted valuations.

Investors are cautioned that there is no assurance that negotiations involving any potential acquisition will conclude successfully.

The Company is well positioned, with 60 million shares outstanding and 52% insider ownership, while also holding $1 million in its treasury.

About the Beschefer Project:

On March 3rd, 2021, the Company entered into an option agreement on the Beschefer Project to earn 100% over 4 years from Wallbridge (see news release dated March 3, 2021).

Advanced gold exploration project with significant near-term resource potential

Located in a favourable orogenic gold setting 45 km northeast of the Casa Berardi Mine and 30 km southwest of Wallbridge's Fenelon Gold Project.

Highlights of the best intersections include 4.92 g/t gold over 28.65 metres in hole BE-21-02 (including 11.39 g/t over 9.1m), 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres in hole BE13-038 (including 224 g/t over 1.23m ; 13.95 g/t over 0.68m and 13.70 g/t over 0.73m), 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres in hole B12-014 (including 58.5 g/t over 1.5m), 3.56 g/t gold over 28.4 metres in hole B14-006 (including 7.42 g/t over 5.5m), and 10.28 g/t gold over 8.00 metres in hole B14-35 (including 86.74 g/t over 0.60m). True width in these sections vary between 89% and 99% of the intercepted width.

The mineralization shows high-grade gold-bearing structures hosted in a lower grade envelope, highlighting the regional potential along the already defined shear zones on the Property.

Qualified Person

This press release was reviewed and approved by Martin Demers, P.Geo, OGQ No 770, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

