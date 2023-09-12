Soma Achieves Record Monthly Gold Production

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2023 - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce a new monthly gold production record of 3,154 AuEq ounces of gold for the month of August 2023. Year-to-date, Soma has produced 21,878 AuEq ounces, marking a substantial increase from the 16,219 ounces reported during the same period last year, which reflects Soma's commitment to optimizing production.

Javier Cordova, President and CEO, states, "Our production remains well-aligned with our annual plan and has consistently met our year-to-date budget targets. We are thrilled to report that we are currently 35% ahead of last year's production pace. With the recent signing of the new Collective Agreement with our Union, we are confident in our ability to achieve our full-year guidance of 35,500 ounces."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a strong commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Javier Cordova Unda"

Chief Executive Officer and President

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.