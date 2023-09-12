Lithium Lion Commences Exploration on its MIA-3 Lithium Property

Vancouver, September 12, 2023 - Lithium Lion Metals Inc. ("Lithium Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:LLM) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce that our exploration activities have now commenced at our MIA-3 Lithium property.

"After a long delay in the commencement of exploration due to the impacts of the very challenging wildfire season in Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec, Lithium Lion's exploration teams are now on site, along with the independent expert from the Company's recent NI 43-101 Technical report." said Mark Haywood, CEO of Lithium Lion. "We are naturally looking forward to the results of our initial field results which we plan to announce in due course."

The Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests lifted restrictions on forest access that were in place in the western James Bay region from early June until the end of August. The restrictions were due to a large number of wildfires in the area.

Lithium Lion's exploration teams will be completing the Phase 1 field examination work following on from the compelling targets identified by the Company's compilation of the Quebec Government and mineral sector historic exploration work. The field examination is now part way through the planned 10 days of helicopter supported exploration, designed to cover the complete 57 claim Mia-3 project.

In addition, Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. ("Geologica"), the authors of the Technical Report dated May 5, 2023, "NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report of the Mia Li-3 Lithium Project" are visiting the site during Phase 1 and will be updating this Report with the results of their visit.

About Lithium Lion Metals Inc.

Lithium Lion Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of the Mia-3 Lithium Property located in the James Bay region of Quebec. For more information please visit: https://www.lithuimlionmetals.com/.

Qualified Person

William McGuinty, P.Geo, a consultant to the Company, is a registered professional geologist with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

