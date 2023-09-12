The Watchlist by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Emperor Metals, LNG Energy Group, Hank Payments, and ARway Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, September 12, 2023 - The Watchlist by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Emperor Metals, LNG Energy, Hank Payments and ARway.ai discussing their latest news.

The Watchlist by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Emperor Metals Intercepts 11.7 Metres of 5.63 g/t Gold at the Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec

Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE:AUOZ)(OTC Pink:EMAUF)(FSE:9NH) has announced initial assay results from its summer 2023 drilling campaign at the Duquesne West Gold Project. Drilling continues and, with the recent completion of hole DQ23-06, it has reached 5,500 metres of the planned +8,000 metres.

For the full interview with President and CEO John Florek and to learn more about Emperor Metals' news, click here.

LNG Energy Group Inc (TSXV:LNGE) announces public listing on the TSXV

LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV:LNGE)(TSXV:LNGE.WT)(OTCQB:LNGNF)(FRA:6MH) has announced that the Company has been accepted for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 under the ticker symbol "LNGE".

For the full interview with CEO and Chairman of the Board Pablo Navarro and to learn more about LNG Energy Group's news, click here.

Hank Payments Expands Sales Team to Address Meaningful Demand from College Association Members

Hank Payments. (TSXV:HANK) has announced that the Community Colleges of Appalachia Association has recommended Hank's EDU Platform to its members, consisting of 91 colleges servicing 220,000 students across 13 states.Hank is aggressively investing in expanding its sales team, due to the strong interest from schools in Hank's EDU Platform and the need to address the opportunity in a timely manner.

For the full interview with Chairperson and CEO Mike Hilmer and to learn more about Hank Payments' news, click here.

ARway.ai Selected to Participate at Apple Vision Pro Developer Labs

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the Company has been selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California.

For the full interview with VP, Product and GTM Shadnam Khan and to learn more about ARway.ai's news, click here.

Interviews for The Watchlist by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Watchlist or to explore our other interviews visit The Watchlist by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

marketing@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783445/the-watchlist-by-the-market-herald-releases-new-interviews-with-emperor-metals-lng-energy-group-hank-payments-and-arway-discussing-their-latest-news