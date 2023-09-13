MAS Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Rights Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SASKATOON, Sept. 12, 2023 - MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAS) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,796,806.74.

The net proceeds of the Rights Offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness incurred conducting exploration programs, preparing the National Instrument 43-101 compliant "Technical Report on the 2023 Mineral Resource Update for the Preview SW Project, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada", paying claims maintenance fees and general corporate expenditures.

The Company received 141,486,698 initial subscriptions pursuant to the basic subscription privilege, and 38,193,976 additional subscriptions pursuant to the additional subscription privilege.

The Rights Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. MAS Gold is exploring on four properties in the belt, including the Preview-North, Greywacke Lake, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake Properties totalling 35,175.6 hectares (86,920.8 acres). These properties extend along the geologically prospective La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains that make up the La Ronge Gold Belt in north-central Saskatchewan.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that we believe, expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations or beliefs based on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements with respect to: TSXV final approval of the Rights Offering and the use of proceeds from the Rights Offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, uncertainties relating to the availability and cost of funds; closing the Rights Offering; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required approvals to complete the Rights Offering; the uncertainty associated with estimating costs to complete the Rights Offering, including those yet to be incurred; and other risks related to our business and the Rights Offering. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although we believe that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty.

