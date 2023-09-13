New Area with Gold in Soil Anomalies Occuring on The Peerless Claims, Goldbridge Mining Camp, South-Central British Columbia

Vancouver, September 13, 2023 - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) is pleased to announce the assay results from our spring soil sampling program on the Peerless Mineral Tenures ("Peerless") property located in the Goldbridge Mining Camp ("Goldbridge Camp") in south-central British Columbia. The soil sampling program was designed to cover an area where thrust bound, ultramafic intrusives occur. The ultramafics were observed to be listwanite altered; a classic geological setting in the Goldbridge Camp known to host gold deposits.

The Goldbridge Camp, located 180km north of Vancouver is remarkably similar to the Mother Lode camp of California in terms of ore mineralogy, wall rock alteration and geological setting. The Goldbridge Camp contains over 60 mineral localities including the historical large producer Bralorne Mine, which yielded over 4 million oz gold. The Bralorne Mine and is still being actively explored. Currently, other juniors are active in the Goldbridge Camp area and are consistently getting good results. Our nearest neighbour, Endurance Gold Corporation's Reliance Gold Project last reported 7.87 grams per tonne gold over 7.6 metres (September 5, 2023, news release).

The Peerless Property, located in the heart of the Goldbridge Camp contains historical drill assay results of up to 28.92 grams/tonne gold over 4.57 metre drill lengths in similar geological and structural settings to other deposits in Goldbridge Camp.

Field crews collected a total of 200 soil samples over an area of altered ultramafics. Figure #1 below provides a plan view of historical gold in soil anomalies in the Peerless, Beta and Alpha Zones and also shows the newly discovered Lamba and Kappa Zones, with gold in soil anomalies.



Figure # 2 is a Google Maps plan view of the topography and road access to the Lamba and Kappa zones. The Peerless project covers an area of subdued topography with good two-wheel drive road access to most of the property with making the project easy to work year-round.



A drill permit application has been submitted and approved by the British Columbia Ministry of Mines once the bond has been posted by the Company. The drilling program is timed to occur later this year.

Bathurst President, Lorne Warner said "At this point, every area that Bathurst has collected soil samples over has returned anomalous gold values. Our geological team believes the project hosts a similar structural and geological setting as the known gold deposits in the Goldbridge Camp".

