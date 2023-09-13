New Found Intercepts 47 g/t Au Over 10.55M & 115 g/t Au Over 4.10M at Iceberg East; Defines Near-surface, High-grade Segment of Iceberg-Iceberg East Covering 570M Strike

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from 31 diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a follow-up drill program at the new Iceberg and Iceberg East discoveries, a high-grade zone located 300m northeast of Keats Main along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ"). New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,662 km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Iceberg and Iceberg East Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-23-13312 136.40 180.50 44.10 1.34 Iceberg Including1 137.10 137.70 0.60 25.96 And1 214.00 216.30 2.30 19.47 Including 214.30 215.15 0.85 51.52 NFGC-23-14663 43.00 58.70 15.70 3.68 Iceberg East Including 54.80 55.60 0.80 14.60 NFGC-23-14753 62.00 92.55 30.55 4.28 Iceberg East Including 66.00 66.45 0.45 15.85 Including 67.10 67.80 0.70 19.00 Including 70.10 71.05 0.95 76.46 NFGC-23-14913 15.90 28.70 12.80 4.51 Iceberg East Including 15.90 16.75 0.85 35.08 Including 20.00 20.70 0.70 12.90 NFGC-23-15411 85.85 96.40 10.55 46.81 Iceberg East Including 88.55 89.20 0.65 20.13 Including 90.45 94.85 4.40 104.01 NFGC-23-15701 67.00 71.10 4.10 114.52 Iceberg East Including 68.00 69.75 1.75 265.32

Table 1: Iceberg and Iceberg East Drilling Highlights

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95%, 240% to 70%, and 310% to 40% of reported intervals. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

46.8 g/t Au over 10.55m in NFGC-23-1541, 115 g/t Au over 4.10m in NFGC-23-1570, 4.28 g/t Au over 30.55m in NFGC-23-1475, 4.51 g/t Au over 12.80m in NFGC-23-1491 and 3.68 g/t Au over 15.70m in NFGC-23-1466 were drilled at Iceberg East and were designed to extend the high-grade segment of Iceberg-Iceberg East along strike and to surface within the host Keats-Baseline Fault Zone ("KBFZ"), (Figures 1-4).

Today's intervals add to a rapidly growing high-grade segment of Iceberg-Iceberg East that now spans 570m of near-surface strike that, when combined with the already impressive 400m high-grade segment of Keats Main, outlines a high-grade corridor covering nearly 1km of strike. This occurs within the overall KBFZ hosted Keats-Iceberg-Iceberg East corridor, which has been drill defined over 1.9km of strike, where it remains open.

Mineralization at Iceberg and Iceberg East is shallowly located with today's highlight intervals all occurring between 15-100m vertical depth. The Company is actively focused on tracing mineralization to depth at Iceberg, where minimal exploration has taken place below 200m. High-grade mineralization within the more heavily explored Keats Main is known to extend beyond 350m vertical depth, where it remains open.

The broad interval of 1.34 g/t Au over 44.10m in NFGC-23-1331 is located at Iceberg 55m down-dip of previously reported 105 g/t Au over 27.05m in NFGC-23-1210 (June 5, 2023). This extends the broad mineralized domain at Iceberg down-dip to 105m while high-grade mineralization at Iceberg has been intersected at depths of up to 170m vertical to date.

Melissa Render, VP of Exploration of New Found, stated: "These are the first batch of results from our targeted follow-up program at Iceberg East which was designed to further define the orientations of the structures and veins at play and get a better sense for the continuity and trend of high-grade gold mineralization. Seeing this intensity of high-grade is exactly what we had hoped for and these results have aided in understanding the controls on mineralization for future targeting. We are very pleased to have defined continuous near-surface high-grade mineralization over a strike length of 570m, and we are excited to take our drilling deeper, where mineralization remains untested and open for expansion."

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-10824 33.65 35.75 2.10 1.54 Iceberg And3 121.00 126.15 5.15 1.02 NFGC-23-12681 34.70 36.90 2.20 4.66 Iceberg Including 35.75 36.50 0.75 10.65 And4 69.85 72.20 2.35 1.36 NFGC-23-1275 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-23-1304 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-23-13312 136.40 180.50 44.10 1.34 Iceberg Including1 137.10 137.70 0.60 25.96 And1 203.60 207.80 4.20 1.48 And1 214.00 216.30 2.30 19.47 Including 214.30 215.15 0.85 51.52 And3 242.90 245.15 2.25 1.33 NFGC-23-1335 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-23-1335A3 354.75 357.50 2.75 1.60 Iceberg NFGC-23-13371 191.90 195.25 3.35 1.44 Iceberg NFGC-23-1342 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-23-1348 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-23-1360 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-23-1367 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-23-1386 No Significant Values Iceberg NFGC-23-1397 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-23-14131 108.65 123.10 14.45 1.31 Iceberg NFGC-23-1416 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-23-14191 113.75 120.20 6.45 2.41 Iceberg NFGC-23-1428 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-23-14291 115.40 124.15 8.75 5.13 Iceberg Including 119.35 120.10 0.75 48.61 NFGC-23-14441 119.00 121.00 2.00 1.50 Iceberg East NFGC-23-14531 81.80 95.00 13.20 1.69 Iceberg East NFGC-23-14663 43.00 58.70 15.70 3.68 Iceberg East Including 54.80 55.60 0.80 14.60 NFGC-23-14753 62.00 92.55 30.55 4.28 Iceberg East Including 66.00 66.45 0.45 15.85 Including 67.10 67.80 0.70 19.00 Including 70.10 71.05 0.95 76.46 NFGC-23-14913 15.90 28.70 12.80 4.51 Iceberg East Including 15.90 16.75 0.85 35.08 Including 20.00 20.70 0.70 12.90 And3 36.50 44.00 7.50 1.17 And2 69.70 74.35 4.65 4.07 Including 72.00 72.40 0.40 20.90 NFGC-23-14993 153.00 155.00 2.00 3.40 Iceberg East NFGC-23-15411 85.85 96.40 10.55 46.81 Iceberg East Including 88.55 89.20 0.65 20.13 Including 90.45 94.85 4.40 104.01 NFGC-23-1553 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-23-15611 108.45 113.40 4.95 2.72 Iceberg East NFGC-23-15701 49.95 54.35 4.40 1.07 Iceberg East And1 67.00 71.10 4.10 114.52 Including 68.00 69.75 1.75 265.32 NFGC-23-15731 20.35 22.90 2.55 2.73 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1591 No Significant Values Iceberg East

Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Iceberg and Iceberg East

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95%, 240% to 70%, and 310% to 40% of reported intervals. 4True widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-22-1082 314 -48 197 658298 5427648 Iceberg NFGC-23-1268 300 -45 197 658513 5427871 Iceberg NFGC-23-1275 300 -45 425 658503 5427645 Iceberg NFGC-23-1304 300 -45 320 658432 5427632 Iceberg NFGC-23-1331 300 -45 323 658536 5427769 Iceberg NFGC-23-1335 299 -45.5 80 658474 5427604 Iceberg NFGC-23-1335A 299 -46 395 658476 5427604 Iceberg NFGC-23-1337 299 -45.5 410 658537 5427712 Iceberg NFGC-23-1342 299 -45.5 290 659314 5428448 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1348 300 -45 335 659389 5428287 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1360 300 -45 530 658539 5427567 Iceberg NFGC-23-1367 300 -45 164 659085 5428348 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1386 300 -45 449 658567 5427666 Iceberg NFGC-23-1397 299 -45.5 342 658985 5428176 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1413 318 -47 152 658577 5427834 Iceberg NFGC-23-1416 299 -45.5 311 658977 5428526 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1419 333 -48 191 658578 5427835 Iceberg NFGC-23-1428 331 -61 104 658981 5428284 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1429 351 -48 254 658577 5427834 Iceberg NFGC-23-1444 0 -90 183 658581 5427976 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1453 0 -90 177 658624 5427951 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1466 56 -78 171 658606 5427990 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1475 220 -67 180 658681 5428034 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1491 0 -90 180 658681 5428034 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1499 299 -53.5 236 658678 5427833 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1541 300 -62 150 658615 5427931 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1553 300 -57 156 658665 5427898 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1561 299 -45.5 135 658771 5428010 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1570 299 -45.5 108 658730 5428034 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1573 300 -45 59 658884 5428204 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1591 300 -45 74 658872 5428182 Iceberg East

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release

Queensway 500,000m Drill Program Update

The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and approximately 36,600m of core is currently pending assay results.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. Drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 metre and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found has submitted samples for gold determination by fire assay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") and by photon assay to MSALABS ("MSA") since June 2022. ALS and MSA operate under a commercial contract with New Found.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the fire assay method.

Drill core samples are also submitted to MSA in Val-d'Or, Quebec. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. Accreditation of the photon assay method at the MSA Val D'Or laboratory is in progress.

At ALS, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. "Routine" samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire assayed and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.

At MSA, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, the samples are riffle split to fill two 450g jars for photon assay. The assays reported from both jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. If one of the jars assays greater than 1 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified or are within a mineralized zone, the entire crushed sample is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

All samples prepared at ALS or MSA are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found's quality control protocols.

New Found's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this news release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated September 13, 2023, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $39.5 million as of September 2023.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

