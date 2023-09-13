Steadright Updates Exploration on District Size Nickel-Copper- Cobalt Property in Quebec

September 13th - Huntsville, ONT. - Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Steadright's exploration team efforts with its Summer/Fall exploration program on the highly prospective RAM project near Port Cartier, Quebec, which is associated with Nickel-Copper-Cobalt- PGE mineralization.

The RAM Property is a magmatic, mafic to ultramafic sulphide hosting Ni-Cu-Co-PGE's, in a deposit formed by segregation of immiscible sulphide-melt from a silicate-host magma. These deposits evolve via processes such as magma mixing, rapid cooling, differentiation and contamination (sulphur sources).

The first phase of the exploration program included grab bag samples, channel sampling and prospecting of several sites. Today the exploration team will continue on the old workings of INCO (VALE) on the RAM property, which was recommended at the time by INCO Geologists to follow up on the Ni, Cu, Co, PGE potential. Also cutting trails and brush for larger equipment to follow as sampling for assay results will continue.

In 2003 a report published by Geologie Quebec titled, "Report on mineral exploration activities 2002", the following is stated in an information release contained in the report from Ressources Appalaches, which had part of the RAM mineral claims, previously known as the B-20 property:

"Massive sulphide zones with up to 1.2 % Ni, 1.6 % Cu, 0.13 % Co, and 0.4 g/t Pt, were reported. On the Main Grid, located on the same property, four out of eight drill holes intersected nine mineralized zones, from 4 to 65 m thick, containing massive sulphides and yielding grades up to 1.6 % Ni, 1.5 % Cu, 0.18 % Co, and 0.2 g/t Pt…. According to Ressources Appalaches, these drill results confirm that the B-20 property (RAM)hosts an important Ni-Cu system located near surface, with significant cobalt and platinum group element concentrations."

Area 1-2023 channel sample. RAM Project.

Area 2-2023 grab bag sample. RAM Project



Click Image To View Full Size

Robert Palkovits, V.P. of Exploration for Steadright notes, "I am pleased to be currently on site for the RAM project exploration program, which is proceeding well. We continue to verify and validate historical exploration work. The geology can host deposits such as that found at Voisey's Bay, NL, or as Talon Resources (TSX: TLO) and Polymet (TSX: POM) in the Duluth Complex situated within anorthositic complexes. These deposits can range from smaller, high-grade deposits to very large low-grade deposits. Based on current data and the shear size of the complex, all options for tons and grade are on the table for what may exist on the property."

John Morgan, Steadright CEO comments, "I am excited to be on site for the current exploration program verifying the historic work and results on the property. I would like to thank the exploration team for their hard work over the last Year, as historic compilation work and verification processes have been instrumental in moving the project forward. The RAM Ni-Cu-Co project near Port Cartier is situated in a World class location with access to World wide distribution with infrastructure and deep-water ports and is prospective for supporting mining."

Qualified Person

Mr. Robert Palkovits, P. Geo, a consultant to Steadright, who is a qualified person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Morgan

CEO

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Phone: (647) 637-8608

Email: info@steadright.ca

Web: www.steadright.ca

Exploring for a better tomorrow…

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Gaspe Bay Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on a Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.