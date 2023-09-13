Goldstrike / Copper-X Failure to File Cease Trade Order Revoked

September 13 - Vancouver, Canada - Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the "Company" or "Goldstrike") (TSXV:GYA), dba Copper-X Mining Inc., announces that the failure to file annual audited financial statements cease trade order (the "Order") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has been revoked and the Company is in good standing with all regulatory bodies.

The Order was handed down September 1st, 2023, the day after the Company had filed its annual audited financial statements, management and discussion analysis, and officer certificates. The BCSC has recognized this, and the Order was revoked as of September 5th, 2023.

The Company has entered a transaction to acquire (the "Transaction") the Jupiter Copper Project (the "Jupiter Project", the "Property" or the "Project") from Jupiter Electric Metals Inc. (the "Vendor"), an arms-length private company (see news release dated, July 24, 2023). The Transaction constitutes a "fundamental acquisition" for the Company, under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), on the basis that the Company intends to devote the majority of its capital to the Transaction and development of the Project. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending further filings with the Exchange.

