F3 Hits Anomalous Radioactivity on A1B Shear 2.6km South of JR Zone

Off-Scale Mineralization at JR Zone Extended 25m Southward

Kelowna, September 14, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from thirteen holes of the ongoing summer drill program on the Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property, including PLN23-095 2.6km south of the JR Zone testing the recently discovered A1B Shear Zone, which intersected anomalous radioactivity. Additionally, PLN23-093 was drilled 840m further to the south along strike and intersected intense alteration and dissolution in the sandstone and strongly deformed and clay altered basement rocks.

Concurrently at the JR Zone, PLN23-090 extended off-scale mineralization by 25m towards the south from PLN23-062 (see NR May 15, 2023). Drill hole PLN23-090 on line 120S intersected mineralization over a 14.0m interval, including 1.65m of high grade (>10,000 cps), of which 0.50m was off-scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps) between 240.00 and 240.50m. PLN23-097 on line 045S intersected mineralization over an 11.0m interval, including 2.69m of high grade (>10,000 cps), of which 0.25m was off-scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps) between 219.75m and 220.00m, resulting in a high grade dip extent of 52m on line 045S.

JR Zone drilling, as well as exploration drilling, continues with two diamond drills and one sonic drill. As a result of the recently over-subscribed private placement, grossing aggregate proceeds of C$20 Million in flow through funds (see NR September 12, 2023), and strong drilling results, the summer drill program will be further extended into late fall and consist of up to 54 drill holes totaling approximately 20,000m.

Raymond Ashley, President, commented:

"As the summer drilling program transitions into an expanded fall program, we are starting to focus on exploration drilling, with the goal of characterizing areas for more detailed follow-up drilling during 2024. The A1B EM conductor was first confirmed to correspond to a major shear zone with PLN23-078 (see NR August 14, 2023); PLN23-095 was drilled as a follow up, testing both the A1 and A1B shear zones on section. This resulted in the intersection of several additional shears ranging in thickness from 5 to 10 meters both between the A1 and A1B main shear zones, as well as beyond the main A1B shear where PLN23-095 intersected anomalous radioactivity at depth within the approximately 400m wide structural corridor. Drilling at the JR Zone continues as well, with some drill holes exploring the peripheral regions to the high grade mineralization, as well as expanding the high grade domains on lines 045S and 120S.

"PLN23-093 targeted the A1B main shear near the projected Athabasca Unconformity; due to significantly more sandstone than expected, the structure was overshot by approximately 100m. The intense sandstone alteration and dissolution was coupled with drill core loss encountered over a 140m interval, in line with the projection of the A1B shear, followed by strongly deformed and clay altered basement rocks. These are features associated with JR Zone mineralization on the A1 main shear zone that, coupled with the radioactivity intersected in PLN23-095, reinforce the potential for A1B to host uranium mineralization."

JR Zone Drilling Highlights:

PLN23-090 (line 120S):

14.0m composite mineralization from 231.5m - 248.50m, including 1.65m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 239.20m - 245.20m including 0.50m off-scale radioactivity (> 65,535 cps) between 240.00m and 240.50m



PLN23-097 (line 045S):

11.0m mineralization from 212.5m - 223.5m, including 2.69m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 215.65m - 224.24m including 0.25m off-scale radioactivity (> 65,535 cps) between 219.75m and 220.00m



Exploration Drilling Highlights:

PLN23-093 (line 3450S), A1B Shear Zone

75.0m cumulative core loss in Athabasca Sandstone between 140.0m and 287.0m Approximately 100m up-dip of the A1B Main Shear projection to the unconformity Indicative of large scale sandstone dissolution due to intense alteration above the projected A1B shear zone



PLN23-095 (line 2610S), A1B Shear Zone

0.5m radioactivity of 300 cps from 610.00m to 610.50m First occurrence of anomalous radioactivity, approximately 100m past the main A1B shear zone within the 50m wide A1B shear zone complex



Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Max CPS PLN23-087 435S 587983.0 6410421.8 531.5 54.2 -59.7 A1 MSZ exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps n/a 344 PLN23-088 060S 587640.5 6410626.1 543.9 53.8 -70.5 Deep A1 MSZ test; no radioactivity >300 cps 183.2 419 PLN23-089 300S 587849.0 6410449.7 527.2 45.8 -55.4 A1 MSZ exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 149.0 320 PLN23-090 120S 587828.0 6410594.8 545.5 13.6 -60.5 231.50 232.00 0.50 550 188.0 368 232.00 232.50 0.50 6600 232.50 233.00 0.50 2900 233.00 233.50 0.50 4600 233.50 234.00 0.50 4300 234.00 234.50 0.50 6700 234.50 235.00 0.50 2100 235.00 235.50 0.50 1400 235.50 236.00 0.50 3200 236.00 236.50 0.50 920 236.50 237.00 0.50 860 237.00 237.50 0.50 <300 237.50 238.00 0.50 430 238.00 238.50 0.50 1400 238.50 239.00 0.50 770 239.00 239.20 0.20 9900 239.20 239.50 0.30 18700 239.50 239.65 0.15 12200 239.65 240.00 0.35 9800 240.00 240.50 0.50 >65535 240.50 241.00 0.50 40000 241.00 241.50 0.50 8700 241.50 242.00 0.50 750 245.00 245.20 0.20 16500 245.20 245.50 0.30 9700 245.50 246.50 1.00 <300 246.50 247.00 0.50 320 247.00 248.00 1.00 <300 248.00 248.50 0.50 460 PLN23-091 555S 588100.3 6410348.0 534.4 54.3 -60.0 A1 MSZ exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 145.9 314 PLN23-092 060S 587806.5 6410746.2 546.1 54.9 -55.0 A1 MSZ exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 208.2 299 PLN23-093 3450S 589796.7 6408001.6 540.0 53.6 -55.9 A1B MSZ exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 374.4 578 PLN23-094 105S 587766.7 6410661.8 544.4 54.1 -59.2 231.00 231.50 0.50 410 203.1 305 231.50 233.50 2.00 <300 233.50 234.00 0.50 360 PLN23-095 2610S 589161.3 6408578.2 542.7 54.3 -50.5 610.00 610.50 0.50 300 n/a 680.8 PLN23-096 090S 587780.0 6410689.9 546.3 54.2 -61.1 221.00 221.50 0.50 710 194.0 302 PLN23-097 045S 587755.1 6410727.5 545.4 55.7 -59.8 212.50 213.00 0.50 330 203.2 296 213.00 213.50 0.50 1100 213.50 214.00 0.50 1100 214.00 214.50 0.50 840 214.50 215.00 0.50 1100 215.00 215.50 0.50 3800 215.50 215.65 0.15 8100 215.65 216.00 0.35 12600 216.00 216.50 0.50 22600 216.50 217.00 0.50 15000 217.00 217.50 0.50 25700 217.50 217.85 0.35 19600 217.85 218.00 0.15 3100 218.00 218.50 0.50 6400 218.50 219.00 0.50 2200 219.00 219.50 0.50 410 219.50 219.75 0.25 8200 219.75 220.00 0.25 >65535 220.00 220.50 0.50 4000 220.50 221.00 0.50 2400 221.00 221.50 0.50 4000 221.50 222.00 0.50 5600 222.00 222.24 0.24 14000 222.24 222.50 0.26 2200 222.50 223.00 0.50 1700 223.00 223.50 0.50 450 PLN23-098 120S 587766.3 6410642.8 544.5 54.4 -58.3 226.00 226.50 0.50 340 201.6 332 233.00 233.50 0.50 1300 233.50 234.00 0.50 460 PLN23-099 045S 587767.9 6410736.9 545.3 53.9 -60.2 210.00 210.50 0.50 300 194.3 302

Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's 4,078-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 18 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

