International Metals Announces Application to List on NEO Exchange Inc.

Vancouver - Sept 14, 2023 - International Metals Mining Corp. (the "Company or International Metals") (TSXV:IMM) (OTC:CYNXF) (FSE:C2YD) is pleased to announce that it has applied to list its common shares ("Common Shares") on the NEO Exchange Inc. (operating as Cboe Canada) ("CBOE"), a tier one senior Canadian stock exchange ("Listing").

Listing on CBOE is subject to the Company fulfilling listing requirements. In connection with the anticipated migration to CBOE, the Company will, upon receipt of all required approvals, arrange for the delisting of its Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). This anticipated transition is not expected to impact current investors' ability to trade Common Shares of International Metals, and the Company notes that its Common Shares continue to trade on the TSXV pending the intended migration.

"We are very excited about the Company's trajectory and the potential to have our shares listed on a tier one senior Canadian stock exchange. On the operational side, our goal is to continue to advance our drill-ready copper-gold porphyry property in Peru, and for our experienced Brazilian team to start exploring our newly-acquired mineral claims in Brazil's Lithium Valley", stated Brian Thurston, President. "Sigma Lithium Corp.'s announcement yesterday(1), that it has received multiple strategic proposals for its assets, including the Brazilian company Sigma Mineracao (Sigma Brazil), as well as for the Grota do Cirilo project, located just 11 kilometers from International Metals' mineral claims, is just one more confirmation from leading global companies that International Metals is in the right place at the right time."

On May 4, 2023, the Company acquired an option to secure a 65% right, title and interest in and to mining claims in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil which comprise 12 claims totaling 21,136.73 hectares of surface area (see press release dated May 4, 2023). On July 12, 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into a mining claims purchase agreement to which it would acquire a 60% right, title, and interest to a further 26 mineral claims totaling 39,596.63 hectares in Minas Gerais, Brazil (see press release dated July 12, 2023) (the "Second Acquisition").

Once the Second Acquisition completes, the Company would control 38 mineral rights totalling 60,733.36 hectares strategically located in Brazil's Lithium Valley (Figure 1), approximately 11 kilometers east from both Sigma Lithium Corporation's ("Sigma") Groto do Cirilo Project, and Lithium Iconic Inc.'s Itinga Project, and 13 kilometers east of Atlas Lithium Corp.'s ("Atlas Lithium") Neves Project. Sigma's properties are in the municipalities of Araçuaí and Itinga, approximately 450 kilometres northeast of the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Sigma holds 27 mineral rights in four properties spread over 19,100 hectares, which include nine past-producing lithium mines. Atlas Lithium controls approximately 24,233 hectares of mineral rights in Lithium Valley.



The Panteria copper-gold porphyry project (the "Project") is located approximately 210 kilometres southeast of Lima, Peru, in the Huancavelica department, and is considered highly prospective for both copper-gold ("Cu-Au") porphyry-style mineralization and high-level gold-silver (Au-Ag) epithermal mineralization. Approximately US $5 million has been spent to date on the Project that has several untested exploration targets.

The Project is composed of several mineral concessions covering an area of 2,700 hectares and is believed to be situated in the northern extension of the Southern Coastal porphyry belt. The project has seen extensive surface sampling, mapping programs, and a geophysical program in 2014. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum") explored the area from 2016 to 2018. A total of 8,699 metres were drilled on the Project by First Quantum in 11 holes that encountered porphyry-style mineralization and alteration over a minimum 1,300-metre horizontal extent and over a 700-metre vertical extent in the subsurface. Five main mineralized zones were identified on the Project: the Kisosko, El Corral, NW Corral, La Quebrada and Renaldo zones. To date the El Corral and NW Corral zones have proven the most prospective for Cu-Au porphyry mineralization while the Renaldo and Kiosko zones are considered high-level Au-Ag precious metal targets and have not been drill tested.

The untested Renaldo zone is considered a gold-silver precious metal target, located 4.5 kilometres east of the main Panteria zone. Since 2014, a total 323 rock samples have been taken from this prospective zone covering an area measuring one by two kilometres. Ronaldo zone sampling and mapping encountered gold and silver mineralization in a high-sulphidation lithocap that is hosted in shallow-dipping volcanics at higher elevations.

About International Metals Mining Corp.

International Metals Mining Corp. is a Canadian company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties focusing on battery metals and mineral assets. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions with a copper-gold porphyry property in Peru and with very prospective lithium properties in Brazil's growing lithium provinces.

