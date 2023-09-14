Lion One Reports New High-grade Gold Results at Tuvatu

North Vancouver, September 14, 2023 - Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant new high-grade gold results from ongoing grade control drilling at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Assay results are presented here for grade control drilling completed in the Zone 2 area of Tuvatu, focusing primarily on the URW1, URA1 and Murau lode systems. Mining of the URA1 lode and the URW1 lode system is ongoing and grade control drilling is being conducted in advance of future mining in these areas (see news releases dated April 3, 2023 and May 18, 2023). The results reported here represent material that is scheduled to be mined in Q4 2023 and throughout 2024.

Lion One Chairman and CEO Walter Berukoff commented: "The results from our grade control drill program continue to exceed expectations. The program is continuously returning very high-grade material with excellent mining widths. As we increase our drill density at Tuvatu we continue to identify very high-grade zones upon which to focus and prioritize our mining plan, and which will help us to add additional tonnage to our growing stockpile of high-grade material as we ramp up to our first gold production in Q4 2023".

Highlights of new Zone 2 grade control drilling (3 g/t Au cutoff):

19.78 g/t Au over 6.0 m (including 31.52 g/t Au over 3.0 m) (TGC-0071, from 114.0 m depth)

14.83 g/t Au over 6.0 m (including 25.16 g/t Au over 2.4 m) (TGC-0055, from 90.9 m depth)

18.08 g/t Au over 3.6 m (including 32.74 g/t Au over 1.5 m) (TGC-0073, from 90.0 m depth)

25.25 g/t Au over 2.4 m (including 149.63 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0078, from 95.2 m depth)

45.89 g/t Au over 0.9 m (TGC-0080, from 23.4 m depth)

8.00 g/t Au over 4.8 m (including 21.05 g/t Au over 0.9 m) (TGC-0080, from 47.4 m depth)

8.52 g/t Au over 3.3 m (including 11.16 g/t Au over 1.8 m) (TGC-0053, from 13.8 m depth)

17.73 g/t Au over 1.5 m (including 20.98 g/t Au over 0.9 m) (TGC-0053, from 56.4 m depth)

14.13 g/t Au over 1.8 m (including 18.64 g/t Au over 1.2 m) (TGC-0062, from 67.5 m depth)

Note: Grade control drillhole composites are calculated using a 3 g/t Au cutoff with maximum internal dilution intervals of 1 m at < 3 g/t Au.





Figure 1. Location of Zone 2 Grade Control Drillholes. Left image: Plan view of Tuvatu showing Zone 2 grade control drillholes in relation to the mineralized lodes. Drillholes are shown in black, mineralized lodes in pale grey, and underground developments in red. The yellow dashed circle represents the Zone 2 area of the deposit.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/180547_95d72b17646f4852_001full.jpg



Table 1. Highlights of composited grade control drill results in the Zone 2 area. Composites are calculated using a 3 g/t Au cutoff with maximum internal dilution intervals of 1 m at <3 g/t Au. For full results see Table 2 in the appendix. For full results using a 0.5 g/t cutoff see Table 3 in the appendix.

Hole ID

From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0053

13.8 17.1 3.3 8.52

including 16.2 17.1 0.9 15.89 TGC-0053

56.4 57.9 1.5 17.73

including 56.4 57.3 0.9 20.98

and 57.3 57.9 0.6 12.86 TGC-0055

87 87.3 0.3 17.86 TGC-0055

90.9 96.9 6 14.83

including 90.9 92.7 1.8 12.22

which includes 90.9 91.5 0.6 10.93

and 91.5 91.8 0.3 23.82

and 91.8 92.7 0.9 9.22

and also including 94.5 96.9 2.4 25.16

which includes 94.5 95.4 0.9 35.76

and 95.4 96 0.6 10.87

and 96 96.3 0.3 30.26

and 96.3 96.9 0.6 20.98 TGC-0057

89.4 91.2 1.8 9.22

including 89.4 89.7 0.3 19.23 TGC-0057

113.7 115.2 1.5 10.84

including 114.3 115.2 0.9 15.86 TGC-0060

76.1 76.4 0.3 25.43 TGC-0062

67.5 69.3 1.8 14.13

including 68.1 68.7 0.6 15.29

and 68.7 69.3 0.6 21.99 TGC-0064

182.9 183.5 0.6 33.08

including 182.9 183.2 0.3 58.29 TGC-0066

163.5 163.8 0.3 12.85 TGC-0070

71.2 71.8 0.6 25.89 TGC-0071

114 120 6 19.78

including 114 114.3 0.3 30.17

and 114.3 114.9 0.6 8.32

and 115.5 115.8 0.3 10.68

and 115.8 116.4 0.6 9.96

and 117 120 3 31.52

which includes 117 117.6 0.6 33.78

and 117.6 118.5 0.9 20.88

and 118.5 119.4 0.9 42.75

and 119.4 120 0.6 28.35 TGC-0073

79.8 81.3 1.5 7.91

including 79.8 80.4 0.6 10.8

and 80.4 80.7 0.3 10.95 TGC-0073

87.9 88.2 0.3 10.85 TGC-0073

90 93.6 3.6 18.08

including 90 90.3 0.3 8.41

and 90.3 90.6 0.3 21.79

and 90.9 92.4 1.5 32.74

which includes 90.9 91.2 0.3 65.52

and 91.2 91.5 0.3 38.81

and 91.5 91.8 0.3 43.67

and 91.8 92.4 0.6 7.86 TGC-0074

80.8 81.4 0.6 41.5

including 80.8 81.1 0.3 35.63

and 81.1 81.4 0.3 47.38 TGC-0074

118.9 120.1 1.2 11.65

including 118.9 119.2 0.3 10.48

and 119.2 119.5 0.3 14.96

and 119.5 119.8 0.3 10.75

and 119.8 120.1 0.3 10.41 TGC-0078

14.5 14.8 0.3 18.52 TGC-0078

91.9 92.5 0.6 20.13 TGC-0078

95.2 97.6 2.4 25.25

including 95.2 95.5 0.3 149.63

and 96.1 97.6 1.5 9.28

which includes 96.1 97 0.9 11.85 TGC-0080

21 22.2 1.2 11.67

and 21.6 21.9 0.3 35.67 TGC-0080

23.4 24.3 0.9 45.89 TGC-0080

47.4 52.2 4.8 8

including 48.3 48.6 0.3 18.03

and 48.6 48.9 0.3 17.95

and 49.8 50.7 0.9 21.05

which includes 49.8 50.1 0.3 42.72

and 50.1 50.4 0.3 15.08 TGC-0082

15.5 16.7 1.2 16.96

including 16.1 16.7 0.6 29.06

which includes 16.1 16.4 0.3 34.23

and 16.4 16.7 0.3 23.89 TGC-0083

19.7 20 0.3 10.79 TGC-0083

43.7 45.2 0.6 11.32

including 43.7 44 0.3 10.41

and 44.9 45.2 0.3 12.23 TGC-0083

56.9 57.2 0.3 10.7 TGC-0083

65 65.6 0.6 25.12

including 65 65.3 0.3 18.58

and 65.3 65.6 0.3 31.67

Zone 2

The Zone 2 area of Tuvatu is located in the northwest part of the system along the western decline. It is the first part of the deposit scheduled for mining and encompasses a number of distinct lode systems, including the URW1, URA1, and Murau lode systems.

The URW1 lode system was the primary target for the current round of drilling. It consists predominantly of narrow, high-grade to locally bonanza-grade vein arrays and vein swarms that strike approximately N-S and dip sub-vertically to steeply east. Current modelling suggests that there are multiple separate lodes within the URW1 lode system. The first two of these lodes, URW1a and URW1b, are currently being mined. As reported on July 13, 2023 and July 27, 2023, mineralization in these lodes is both higher grade and more laterally extensive than initially anticipated. Grade control drilling in the URW1 area is targeting the up-dip and down-dip extensions of these lodes, 20 m to 40 m above and below the current mine drives. The URW1 lode system has a current strike length of approximately 300 m in the N-S direction, and a vertical extent of approximately 300 m.

Similarly, the URA1 lode is a narrow, steeply dipping, high-grade to locally bonanza-grade vein system. It was discovered during the development of the western decline and is intersected by the decline at approximately 75 m from the portal entrance. It trends approximately northeast-southwest and dips steeply to the southeast. It has a current strike length of approximately 100 m, and a vertical extent of approximately 120 m.





Figure 2. URA1 Lode and URW1 Lode System. Plan view (top) and view looking north (bottom) of the URA1 lode and the URW1 lode system in relation to the grade control holes reported here. Mining is ongoing in the URA1 lode (shown in purple) and the URW1a and URW1b lodes (shown in light brown). Additional lodes included in the URW1 lode system are shown in blue. Grade control drilling is targeting the up-dip and down-dip extensions of these lodes, focusing primarily on the URW1a and URW1b lodes, as evident in the bottom image.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/180547_95d72b17646f4852_002full.jpg



The Murau lode system consists of a series of stacked relatively flat lying lodes that strike approximately east-west and dip moderately to the south. Mining is scheduled to begin on the upper part of the Murau lode system in Q4 2023. The portion of the Murau lode system that is currently targeted for mining consists of a 110 m strike length in the east-west direction, a vertical extent of 55 m, and a down-dip extension of 100 m.





Figure 3. Murau Lode System. Plan view (left) and view looking east (right) of the Murau lode system in relation to the grade control drillholes reported here. Mining on the upper part of the Murau lode system is scheduled to start in Q4 2023. The stacked nature of the Murau lodes and their moderate dip to the south is visible in the right-hand image.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/180547_95d72b17646f4852_003full.jpg



Grade Control Drilling





Figure 4. Location of High-Grade Intercepts from Zone 2 Grade Control Drilling, 3.0 g/t Au cutoff. Plan view (top) and view looking north (bottom) of the URA1 lode, the URW1 lode system, and the Murau lode system in relation to the grade control drillholes reported here, with high-grade intercepts highlighted. Downhole composite intervals with grades between 3 and 10 g/t Au are shown in orange, intervals with grades between 10 and 30 g/t Au are shown in red, and intervals over 30 g/t Au are shown in purple. Select high-grade intervals are identified. Grades shown are gold grades in g/t. Underground developments are shown in pale transparent grey to increase visibility of the mineralized intervals.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/180547_95d72b17646f4852_004full.jpg



Grade control drilling is being conducted from underground as well as from near the mine portal and is targeting near surface mineralization scheduled for mining in the next four to sixteen months. It is targeting 5-10 m centers and is designed to provide a detailed understanding of the geometry and mineralization of lode arrays in advance of underground development. Results from the grade control drill program will be used to help optimize mine development and mineral extraction in these areas. The Zone 2 grade control drill program is ongoing. Examples of mineralization observed in the Zone 2 drillholes reported here are shown in Figure 5.

A total of 83 grade control drillholes have been completed to date in the Zone 2 and Zone 5 areas at Tuvatu, including 24 grade control drillholes included in this news release. Previous grade control drill results are available in the news releases dated April 25, 2023 and June 14, 2023.





Figure 5. Example Mineralization from Zone 2 Grade Control Drilling. Left: Monzonite-hosted chalcedonic silica veins with abundant coarse grained honey sphalerite rimmed by fine-grained sooty pyrite (TGC-0064, 182.9-183.2 m) Width of core is 4.76 cm. Top center: Banded silica-roscoelite-pyrite vein with visible gold (TGC-0076, 89.7-90.0 m) Width of image is approximately 2 cm. Top right: Fracture face coated with silica, sphalerite, pyrite, and multiple grains of visible gold (TGC-0073, 91.5-91.8 m). Core diameter is 4.76 cm. Bottom right: Monzonite-hosted quartz veinlet with visible gold (TGC-0073, 90.3-90.6 m). Width of image is approximately 3 cm. Bottom center: Monzonite-hosted quartz veinlet with multiple flecks of visible gold (TGC-0083, 56.9-57.2 m). Width of image is approximately 3 cm.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/180547_95d72b17646f4852_005full.jpg



About Tuvatu

The Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project is located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The January 2018 mineral resource for Tuvatu as disclosed in the technical report "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tuvatu Gold Project, Republic of Fiji", dated September 25, 2020, and prepared by Mining Associates Pty Ltd of Brisbane Qld, comprises 1,007,000 tonnes indicated at 8.50 g/t Au (274,600 oz. Au) and 1,325,000 tonnes inferred at 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz. Au) at a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au. The technical report is available on the Lion One website at www.liononemetals.com and on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), Sergio Cattalani, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical and scientific content of this news release.

QAQC Procedures

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its sampling, drilling, testing, and analyses. The Company utilizes its own fleet of diamond drill rigs, using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill core rods. Drill core is logged and split by Lion One personnel on site. Samples are delivered to and analyzed at the Company's geochemical and metallurgical laboratory in Fiji. Duplicates of all samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are both re-assayed at Lion One's lab and delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia (ALS) for check assay determinations. All samples for all high-grade intercepts are sent to ALS for check assays. All samples are pulverized to 85% passing through 75 microns. Gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that have returned grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are then re-analyzed by gravimetric method. For samples that return greater than 0.50 g/t Au, repeat fire assay runs are carried out and repeated until a result is obtained that is within 10% of the original fire assay run. Lion One's laboratory can also assay for a range of 71 other elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 9 important pathfinder elements. All duplicate anomalous samples are sent to ALS labs in Townsville QLD and are analyzed by the same methods (Au-AA26, and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61).

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned, fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-cost high-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with exciting exploration upside inside its tenements covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, an underexplored yet highly prospective 7km diameter alkaline gold system. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Lion One Metals Ltd.

"Walter Berukoff", Chairman and CEO

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 2. Composited results from grade control drillholes in the Zone 2 area, 3.0 g/t Au cutoff

Hole ID

From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0053

13.8 17.1 3.3 8.52 TGC-0053 including 13.8 14.7 0.9 6.47 TGC-0053 and 15.3 16.2 0.9 6.43 TGC-0053 and 16.2 17.1 0.9 15.89 TGC-0053

56.4 57.9 1.5 17.73 TGC-0053 including 56.4 57.3 0.9 20.98 TGC-0053 and 57.3 57.9 0.6 12.86 TGC-0053

61.8 62.4 0.6 3.61 TGC-0053

67.5 71.7 4.2 3.87 TGC-0053 including 69 69.6 0.6 5.35 TGC-0053 and 69.6 70.2 0.6 5.89 TGC-0053 and 70.2 70.8 0.6 5.51 TGC-0053 and 71.4 71.7 0.3 5.07 TGC-0053

72.3 75.6 3.3 5.11 TGC-0053 including 72.3 72.6 0.3 5.39 TGC-0053 and 74.4 74.7 0.3 8.54 TGC-0053 and 74.7 75 0.3 7.24 TGC-0053 and 75 75.6 0.6 8.69 TGC-0054

82.8 83.4 0.6 4.92 TGC-0054

90.3 90.6 0.3 7.71 TGC-0055

13.2 13.8 0.6 8.21 TGC-0055

87 87.3 0.3 17.86 TGC-0055

90.9 96.9 6 14.83 TGC-0055 including 90.9 92.7 1.8 12.22 TGC-0055 which includes 90.9 91.5 0.6 10.93 TGC-0055 and 91.5 91.8 0.3 23.82 TGC-0055 and 91.8 92.7 0.9 9.22 TGC-0055 and also including 93.3 93.9 0.6 8.52 TGC-0055 and also including 94.5 96.9 2.4 25.16 TGC-0055 which includes 94.5 95.4 0.9 35.76 TGC-0055 and 95.4 96 0.6 10.87 TGC-0055 and 96 96.3 0.3 30.26 TGC-0055 and 96.3 96.9 0.6 20.98 TGC-0055

108 108.6 0.6 6.17 TGC-0057

11.4 12.6 1.2 3.4 TGC-0057

85.8 86.1 0.3 7.28 TGC-0057

89.4 91.2 1.8 9.22 TGC-0057 including 89.4 89.7 0.3 19.23 TGC-0057 and 89.7 90 0.3 5.34 TGC-0057 and 90 90.6 0.6 7.4 TGC-0057 and 90.6 91.2 0.6 7.98 TGC-0057

113.7 115.2 1.5 10.84 TGC-0057 including 114.3 115.2 0.9 15.86 TGC-0057

116.7 118.8 2.1 6.23 TGC-0057 including 116.7 117.6 0.9 8.19 TGC-0057 and 117.9 118.8 0.9 5.42 TGC-0060

76.1 76.4 0.3 25.43 TGC-0062

67.5 69.3 1.8 14.13 TGC-0062 including 67.5 68.1 0.6 5.11 TGC-0062 and 68.1 68.7 0.6 15.29 TGC-0062 and 68.7 69.3 0.6 21.99 TGC-0062

70.5 71.1 0.6 3.47 TGC-0064

182.9 183.5 0.6 33.08 TGC-0064 including 182.9 183.2 0.3 58.29 TGC-0064 and 183.2 183.5 0.3 7.88 TGC-0064

185.3 185.6 0.3 8.07 TGC-0066

163.5 164.1 0.6 8.62 TGC-0066 including 163.5 163.8 0.3 12.85 TGC-0070

71.2 71.8 0.6 25.89 TGC-0070

78.4 79 0.6 4.4 TGC-0070

82.9 83.5 0.6 3.94 TGC-0071

95.4 96 0.6 8.24 TGC-0071

114 120 6 19.78 TGC-0071 including 114 114.3 0.3 30.17 TGC-0071 and 114.3 114.9 0.6 8.32 TGC-0071 and 115.5 115.8 0.3 10.68 TGC-0071 and 115.8 116.4 0.6 9.96 TGC-0071 and 117 120 3 31.52 TGC-0071 which includes 117 117.6 0.6 33.78 TGC-0071 and 117.6 118.5 0.9 20.88 TGC-0071 and 118.5 119.4 0.9 42.75 TGC-0071 and 119.4 120 0.6 28.35 TGC-0071

157.2 157.8 0.6 5.57 TGC-0072

74.4 75 0.6 4.46 TGC-0073

79.8 81.3 1.5 7.91 TGC-0073 including 79.8 80.4 0.6 10.8 TGC-0073 and 80.4 80.7 0.3 10.95 TGC-0073

87.9 88.2 0.3 10.85 TGC-0073

90 93.6 3.6 18.08 TGC-0073 including 90 90.3 0.3 8.41 TGC-0073 and 90.3 90.6 0.3 21.79 TGC-0073 and 90.9 92.4 1.5 32.74 TGC-0073 which includes 90.9 91.2 0.3 65.52 TGC-0073 and 91.2 91.5 0.3 38.81 TGC-0073 and 91.5 91.8 0.3 43.67 TGC-0073 and 91.8 92.4 0.6 7.86 TGC-0073 and also including 93 93.6 0.6 6.49 TGC-0073

106.8 107.1 0.3 3.02 TGC-0074

13 13.3 0.3 4.43 TGC-0074

80.8 81.4 0.6 41.5 TGC-0074 including 80.8 81.1 0.3 35.63 TGC-0074 and 81.1 81.4 0.3 47.38 TGC-0074

118.9 120.1 1.2 11.65 TGC-0074 including 118.9 119.2 0.3 10.48 TGC-0074 and 119.2 119.5 0.3 14.96 TGC-0074 and 119.5 119.8 0.3 10.75 TGC-0074 and 119.8 120.1 0.3 10.41 TGC-0076

89.7 90 0.3 7.23 TGC-0076

100.2 101.1 0.9 6.35 TGC-0076 including 100.2 100.5 0.3 6.35 TGC-0076 and 100.5 100.8 0.3 7.25 TGC-0076 and 100.8 101.1 0.3 5.47 TGC-0076

121.8 122.1 0.3 5.04 TGC-0078

14.5 14.8 0.3 18.52 TGC-0078

16.6 17.2 0.6 4.42 TGC-0078

87.7 88.3 0.6 3.93 TGC-0078

91.9 92.5 0.6 20.13 TGC-0078

95.2 97.6 2.4 25.25 TGC-0078 including 95.2 95.5 0.3 149.63 TGC-0078 and 96.1 97.6 1.5 9.28 TGC-0078 which includes 96.1 97 0.9 11.85 TGC-0078 and 97 97.6 0.6 5.43 TGC-0079

102.9 103.5 0.6 5.02 TGC-0080

21 22.2 1.2 11.67 TGC-0080 including 21 21.3 0.3 7.26 TGC-0080 and 21.6 21.9 0.3 35.67 TGC-0080

23.4 24.3 0.9 45.89 TGC-0080

47.4 52.2 4.8 8 TGC-0080 including 47.4 47.7 0.3 5.46 TGC-0080 and 47.7 48 0.3 8.1 TGC-0080 and 48.3 48.6 0.3 18.03 TGC-0080 and 48.6 48.9 0.3 17.95 TGC-0080 and 49.8 50.7 0.9 21.05 TGC-0080 which includes 49.8 50.1 0.3 42.72 TGC-0080 and 50.1 50.4 0.3 15.08 TGC-0080 and 50.4 50.7 0.3 5.35 TGC-0080

53.4 54.3 0.9 9.88 TGC-0082

15.5 16.7 1.2 16.96 TGC-0082 including 16.1 16.7 0.6 29.06 TGC-0082 which includes 16.1 16.4 0.3 34.23 TGC-0082 and 16.4 16.7 0.3 23.89 TGC-0082

46.7 47.6 0.9 3.01 TGC-0082

83 83.3 0.3 3.61 TGC-0083

19.7 20 0.3 10.79 TGC-0083

42.5 45.2 2.7 4.95 TGC-0083 including 42.5 43.1 0.6 5.91 TGC-0083 and 43.7 44 0.3 10.41 TGC-0083 and 44.9 45.2 0.3 12.23 TGC-0083

48.5 49.4 0.9 3.9 TGC-0083

52.4 52.7 0.3 3.42 TGC-0083

55.4 55.7 0.3 4.53 TGC-0083

56.9 57.5 0.6 7.24 TGC-0083 including 56.9 57.2 0.3 10.7 TGC-0083

65 65.6 0.6 25.12 TGC-0083 including 65 65.3 0.3 18.58 TGC-0083 and 65.3 65.6 0.3 31.67 TGC-0083

110.6 110.9 0.3 9.08

Table 3. Composited results from grade control drillholes in the Zone 2 area, 0.5 g/t Au cutoff

Hole ID

From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0053

13.8 17.1 3.3 8.52 TGC-0053 including 13.8 14.7 0.9 6.47 TGC-0053 and 15.3 16.2 0.9 6.43 TGC-0053 and 16.2 17.1 0.9 15.89 TGC-0053

21 22.2 1.2 0.62 TGC-0053

55.2 57.9 2.7 9.96 TGC-0053 including 56.4 57.3 0.9 20.98 TGC-0053 and 57.3 57.9 0.6 12.86 TGC-0053

60.3 63.3 3 1.1 TGC-0053

66.9 76.8 9.9 3.71 TGC-0053 including 69 69.6 0.6 5.35 TGC-0053 and 69.6 70.2 0.6 5.89 TGC-0053 and 70.2 70.8 0.6 5.51 TGC-0053 and 71.4 71.7 0.3 5.07 TGC-0053 and 72.3 72.6 0.3 5.39 TGC-0053 and 74.4 74.7 0.3 8.54 TGC-0053 and 74.7 75 0.3 7.24 TGC-0053 and 75 75.6 0.6 8.69 TGC-0053

93.9 96 2.1 1.07 TGC-0053

99 100.2 1.2 1.36 TGC-0054

82.8 83.4 0.6 4.92 TGC-0054

90 90.6 0.6 4.95 TGC-0054 including 90.3 90.6 0.3 7.71 TGC-0054

93.9 94.5 0.6 1.98 TGC-0054

96.3 97.8 1.5 1.17 TGC-0055

13.2 13.8 0.6 8.21 TGC-0055

87 87.3 0.3 17.86 TGC-0055

90.9 96.9 6 14.83 TGC-0055 including 90.9 92.7 1.8 12.22 TGC-0055 which includes 90.9 91.5 0.6 10.93 TGC-0055 and 91.5 91.8 0.3 23.82 TGC-0055 and 91.8 92.7 0.9 9.22 TGC-0055 and also including 93.3 93.9 0.6 8.52 TGC-0055 and also including 94.5 96.9 2.4 25.16 TGC-0055 which includes 94.5 95.4 0.9 35.76 TGC-0055 and 95.4 96 0.6 10.87 TGC-0055 and 96 96.3 0.3 30.26 TGC-0055 and 96.3 96.9 0.6 20.98 TGC-0055

99 100.2 1.2 0.85 TGC-0055

108 108.6 0.6 6.17 TGC-0055

117.9 118.2 0.3 2.13 TGC-0057

11.4 12.6 1.2 3.4 TGC-0057

80.4 82.8 2.4 0.76 TGC-0057

85.8 86.4 0.6 4.25 TGC-0057

87.9 93 5.1 3.66 TGC-0057 including 89.4 91.2 1.8 9.22 TGC-0057 which includes 89.4 89.7 0.3 19.23 TGC-0057 and 89.7 90 0.3 5.34 TGC-0057 and 90 90.6 0.6 7.4 TGC-0057 and 90.6 91.2 0.6 7.98 TGC-0057

106.5 107.4 0.9 0.64 TGC-0057

113.7 118.8 5.1 6.05 TGC-0057 including 114.3 115.2 0.9 15.86 TGC-0057 and 116.7 117.6 0.9 8.19 TGC-0057 and 117.9 118.8 0.9 5.42 TGC-0060

52.4 53 0.6 0.74 TGC-0060

75.5 76.7 1.2 6.97 TGC-0060 including 76.1 76.4 0.3 25.43 TGC-0060

82.4 82.7 0.3 0.65 TGC-0062

67.5 73.8 6.3 4.98 TGC-0062 including 67.5 69.3 1.8 14.13 TGC-0062 which includes 67.5 68.1 0.6 5.11 TGC-0062 and 68.1 68.7 0.6 15.29 TGC-0062 and 68.7 69.3 0.6 21.99 TGC-0064

69 69.6 0.6 1.59 TGC-0064

145.7 146.6 0.9 0.54 TGC-0064

149.9 150.8 0.9 0.51 TGC-0064

167.9 168.8 0.9 2.77 TGC-0064

174.2 174.8 0.6 0.96 TGC-0064

182.9 183.5 0.6 33.08 TGC-0064 including 182.9 183.2 0.3 58.29 TGC-0064 and 183.2 183.5 0.3 7.88 TGC-0064

185.3 185.6 0.3 8.07 TGC-0066

163.5 164.1 0.6 8.62 TGC-0066 including 163.5 163.8 0.3 12.85 TGC-0068

88.9 89.5 0.6 0.92 TGC-0068

98.6 99.2 0.6 0.73 TGC-0068

120.5 121.4 0.9 1.11 TGC-0068

172.4 175.1 2.7 0.83 TGC-0068

186.7 189.4 2.7 0.76 TGC-0068

191.2 192.7 1.5 0.57 TGC-0069

88.4 89 0.6 1.73 TGC-0070

71.2 71.8 0.6 25.89 TGC-0070

73 75.4 2.4 1.03 TGC-0070

78.4 81.1 2.7 2.23 TGC-0070

82.3 84.4 2.1 1.54 TGC-0071

95.4 96 0.6 8.24 TGC-0071

114 120.9 6.9 17.54 TGC-0071 including 114 114.3 0.3 30.17 TGC-0071 and 114.3 114.9 0.6 8.32 TGC-0071 and 115.5 115.8 0.3 10.68 TGC-0071 and 115.8 116.4 0.6 9.96 TGC-0071 and 117 120 3 31.52 TGC-0071 which includes 117 117.6 0.6 33.78 TGC-0071 and 117.6 118.5 0.9 20.88 TGC-0071 and 118.5 119.4 0.9 42.75 TGC-0071 and 119.4 120 0.6 28.35 TGC-0071

155.4 159.6 4.2 2.12 TGC-0071 including 157.2 157.8 0.6 5.57 TGC-0071

160.8 161.4 0.6 2.72 TGC-0071

201.3 202.5 1.2 1.56 TGC-0072

59.7 60.3 0.6 0.84 TGC-0072

74.4 75 0.6 4.46 TGC-0072

81.9 82.5 0.6 0.79 TGC-0072

94.5 95.1 0.6 0.9 TGC-0073

12 12.6 0.6 0.91 TGC-0073

79.8 81.3 1.5 7.91 TGC-0073 including 79.8 80.4 0.6 10.8 TGC-0073 and 80.4 80.7 0.3 10.95 TGC-0073

87.3 94.2 6.9 10.39 TGC-0073 including 87.9 88.2 0.3 10.85 TGC-0073 and 90 90.3 0.3 8.41 TGC-0073 and 90.3 90.6 0.3 21.79 TGC-0073 and 90.9 92.4 1.5 32.74 TGC-0073 which includes 90.9 91.2 0.3 65.52 TGC-0073 and 91.2 91.5 0.3 38.81 TGC-0073 and 91.5 91.8 0.3 43.67 TGC-0073 and 91.8 92.4 0.6 7.86 TGC-0073 and also including 93 93.6 0.6 6.49 TGC-0073

106.2 107.1 0.9 2.32 TGC-0074

12.7 13.3 0.6 2.71 TGC-0074

80.5 81.4 0.9 28.01 TGC-0074 including 80.8 81.4 0.6 41.51 TGC-0074 which includes 80.8 81.1 0.3 35.63 TGC-0074 and 81.1 81.4 0.3 47.38 TGC-0074

92.5 92.8 0.3 0.9 TGC-0074

118.9 120.1 1.2 11.65 TGC-0074 including 118.9 119.2 0.3 10.48 TGC-0074 and 119.2 119.5 0.3 14.96 TGC-0074 and 119.5 119.8 0.3 10.75 TGC-0074 and 119.8 120.1 0.3 10.41 TGC-0075

13.2 14.4 1.2 0.61 TGC-0075

16.2 16.8 0.6 0.6 TGC-0075

27 27.3 0.3 0.53 TGC-0075

43.5 44.4 0.9 0.93 TGC-0076

77.1 78 0.9 0.98 TGC-0076

81 81.3 0.3 1.57 TGC-0076

89.7 90 0.3 7.23 TGC-0076

93.3 93.6 0.3 0.72 TGC-0076

99.3 101.7 2.4 3.59 TGC-0076 including 100.2 100.5 0.3 6.35 TGC-0076 and 100.5 100.8 0.3 7.25 TGC-0076 and 100.8 101.1 0.3 5.47 TGC-0076

121.8 122.1 0.3 5.04 TGC-0077

15 16.5 1.5 0.92 TGC-0077

19.8 20.1 0.3 0.83 TGC-0077

54 54.6 0.6 1.38 TGC-0077

64.2 65.4 1.2 2.53 TGC-0077

72.9 74.4 1.5 1.11 TGC-0078

14.2 14.8 0.6 10.17 TGC-0078 including 14.5 14.8 0.3 18.52 TGC-0078

16 17.2 1.2 3.61 TGC-0078

52 52.6 0.6 1.55 TGC-0078

87.7 89.5 1.8 2.53 TGC-0078

91.9 92.5 0.6 20.13 TGC-0078

95.2 98.2 3 20.44 TGC-0078 including 95.2 95.5 0.3 149.63 TGC-0078 and 96.1 97.6 1.5 9.28 TGC-0078 which includes 96.1 97 0.9 11.85 TGC-0078 and 97 97.6 0.6 5.43 TGC-0079

98.1 98.7 0.6 0.53 TGC-0079

102.9 103.5 0.6 5.02 TGC-0080

21 22.2 1.2 11.67 TGC-0080 including 21 21.3 0.3 7.26 TGC-0080 and 21.6 21.9 0.3 35.67 TGC-0080

23.4 24.3 0.9 45.89 TGC-0080

45.3 55.2 9.9 5.16 TGC-0080 including 47.4 47.7 0.3 5.46 TGC-0080 and 47.7 48 0.3 8.1 TGC-0080 and 48.3 48.6 0.3 18.03 TGC-0080 and 48.6 48.9 0.3 17.95 TGC-0080 and 49.8 50.7 0.9 21.05 TGC-0080 which includes 49.8 50.1 0.3 42.72 TGC-0080 and 50.1 50.4 0.3 15.08 TGC-0080 and 50.4 50.7 0.3 5.35 TGC-0080 and also including 53.4 54.3 0.9 9.88 TGC-0080

70.2 71.4 1.2 0.9 TGC-0080

77.4 80.1 2.7 0.88 TGC-0082

15.5 16.7 1.2 16.96 TGC-0082 including 16.1 16.7 0.6 29.06 TGC-0082 which includes 16.1 16.4 0.3 34.23 TGC-0082 and 16.4 16.7 0.3 23.89 TGC-0082

43.7 45.5 1.8 0.99 TGC-0082

46.7 48.5 1.8 2.2 TGC-0082

49.7 50.6 0.9 0.58 TGC-0082

57.5 58.7 1.2 0.9 TGC-0082

67.7 68.6 0.9 1 TGC-0082

83 83.3 0.3 3.61 TGC-0083

19.4 20.3 0.9 4.12 TGC-0083 including 19.7 20 0.3 10.79 TGC-0083

41 46.4 5.4 3.13 TGC-0083 including 42.5 43.1 0.6 5.91 TGC-0083 and 43.7 44 0.3 10.41 TGC-0083 and 44.9 45.2 0.3 12.23 TGC-0083

48.2 49.4 1.2 3.35 TGC-0083

52.4 52.7 0.3 3.42 TGC-0083

55.4 57.5 2.1 3.04 TGC-0083

56.9 57.2 0.3 10.7 TGC-0083

63.5 65.6 2.1 8.24 TGC-0083 including 65 65.6 0.6 25.13 TGC-0083 which includes 65 65.3 0.3 18.58 TGC-0083 and 65.3 65.6 0.3 31.67 TGC-0083

67.4 69.5 2.1 0.74 TGC-0083

110.6 110.9 0.3 9.08

Table 4. Collar coordinates for grade control holes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TGC-0053 1876269 3920756 154 92.1 8.1 116.6 TGC-0054 1876437 3920744 139 296.3 -3.2 104.0 TGC-0055 1876269 3920756 152 96.2 -32.3 134.7 TGC-0057 1876269 3920755 152 116.2 -34.1 134.7 TGC-0060 1876182 3920858 167 130.5 -30.3 92.3 TGC-0062 1876182 3920858 167 114.3 -32.6 101.6 TGC-0063 1876182 3920858 167 114.1 -17.2 70.9 TGC-0064 1876183 3920858 168 103.5 -8.5 230.9 TGC-0066 1876184 3920858 168 103.5 0.1 210.0 TGC-0068 1876182 3920858 167 109.6 -22.1 231.4 TGC-0069 1876182 3920857 168 125.2 0.0 91.4 TGC-0070 1876182 3920858 167 116.6 -41.2 101.9 TGC-0071 1876180 3920857 166 39.4 -51.3 221.3 TGC-0072 1876183 3920859 167 104.3 -31.1 100.5 TGC-0073 1876268 3920756 152 114.4 -33.4 131.4 TGC-0074 1876268 3920757 152 96.5 -39.0 131.5 TGC-0075 1876269 3920756 153 102.2 8.1 106.7 TGC-0076 1876373 3920627 127 340.4 -24.6 137.0 TGC-0077 1876269 3920757 154 93.3 15.3 118.7 TGC-0078 1876268 3920757 154 90.5 -33.2 116.8 TGC-0079 1876373 3920627 128 333.6 -14.5 131.2 TGC-0080 1876269 3920758 152 76.2 -27.4 116.5 TGC-0082 1876269 3920758 152 80.3 -33.2 121.1 TGC-0083 1876268 3920758 152 67.1 -33.0 137.6

