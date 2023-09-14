Phenom Increases Size of Dobbin Gold Property, Nevada

Vancouver, September 14, 2023 - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the size of the Dobbin Gold Property by over 60% with the staking of 19 new claims. The Dobbin gold property, optioned ten days ago by the Company, is a Carlin-type gold-deposit opportunity strategically located along the northwest trending Sulfur-Lovelock-Austin structural-mineral trend in central Nevada, approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Eureka, Nevada.

As reported September 6, 2023, Dave Mathewson, Geological Advisor, identified the prospect in the late 1980's for Newmont and reportedly encountered an area of elevated gold values in soils consistently ranging between 1g/t and 3g/t Au in highly altered Roberts Mountains Formation.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has a 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The Project lies in the Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom flagship property (5-15km). The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project also hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. Phenom has an option to earn 100% interest in the Crescent Valley and Dobbin Gold Property in Nevada.

