One World Lithium Inc. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, September 14, 2023 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI) (OTC:OWRDF) (the "Company" or "OWL") announces that is has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement up to 15,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 that may close in one or more tranches. (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering. All funds are stated in Canadian dollars.

On the first tranche closing the Company issued 2,496,000 Units for gross proceeds of $124,800. The net proceeds are intended to be used primarily for funding working capital.

There is no minimum number of Units or minimum aggregate proceeds required to close the Offering and the Company may, at its discretion, elect to close the Offering in one or more closings.

The closing of subsequent tranches of the Offering may be completed pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-313 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders ("CSA 45-313") and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA 45-313 in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof (collectively with CSA 45-313, the "Existing Security Holder Exemption"). As at the date hereof, the Existing Security Holder Exemption is available in each of the provinces of Canada, with the exception of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company will permit each person or company who, as of September 6, 2023 (being the record date set by the Company pursuant to CSA 45-313), who holds Common Shares as of that date to subscribe for the Units that will be distributed pursuant to the Offering, provided that the Existing Security Holder Exemption is available to such person or company. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below. In the event that aggregate subscriptions for Units under the Offering exceed the maximum number of securities to be distributed, then Units will be sold to qualifying subscribers on a pro rata basis based on the number of Units subscribed for. Insiders may participate in the Offering.

In addition to the Existing Security Holder Exemption, a portion or all of the Offering may be completed pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-318 - Prospectus Exemption for Certain Distributions through an Investment Dealer ("CSA 45-318") and the corresponding blanket orders and rule implementing CSA 45- 318 in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof (collectively with CSA 45-318, the "Investment Dealer Exemption"). As at the date hereof, the Investment Dealer Exemption is available in each of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick. Pursuant to CSA 45-318, each subscriber relying on the Investment Dealer Exemption must obtain advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer.

There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

In addition to conducting the Offering pursuant to the Existing Security Holder Exemption and the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Offering will also be conducted pursuant to other available prospectus exemptions.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there by any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Doug Fulcher, President and CEO noted "Our Company remains focused on its negotiations with MatterGreen LLC to complete the Assignment of two separate divisional patent applications for Lithium Carbonation that is a lithium extraction technology using an advanced carbon dioxide injection process."

About One World Lithium

One World Lithium Inc. remains focused on properties of merit that may contain lithium in brine. The Company is also focused on commercial application of its separation technology. OWL intends to license or joint venture its technology to current and future lithium carbonate producers. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com/.

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com

or call 1-888-280-8128

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including , but not limited to: (I) OWL's ability to raise any additional funds from its Offerring, (II) the entry into of the Definitive Agreement and timing thereof, (III) the ability of the OWL Divisions, following the Assignment and further R&D, to change the lithium extraction industry, and (III) OWL's and MG's collective abilities to commercialize the OWL Divisionals technology. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include: (I) inability of OWL and MG to agree upon the essential terms for the Assignment and, as a result, the Definitive Agreement, (II) the inability of OWL and MG to commercialize the OWL Provisions; and (III) OWL's inability to execute its business plan and raise any required financing, (IV) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular, and (V) advancements in other new separation technologies. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWL. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

