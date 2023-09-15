Issuance of Stock Options

Montréal, September 15, 2023 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) would like to disclose that today the Company filed a Form 11 with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company as issued a total of 7,900,000 stock options for Management, Directors, and certain consultants at an execution price of $0.15 and expiry dates ranging from September 15, 2025, to September 15, 2028.

The current amount of outstanding stock options is now 20,580,000.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Neha Tally'

NEHA TALLY

Corporate Secretary

1.About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full-circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and as SXOOF on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.