Silver X Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, September 15, 2023 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company"), a rapidly expanding silver developer and producer in Central Peru, is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on September 14, 2023 (the "AGM"). All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated August 8, 2023, were approved by the majority of votes cast at the AGM.

As a result,

1. Number of directors

Shareholders approved the setting of the number of Directors at four (4).

2. Election of directors

The shareholders elected the following slate of Directors:

Jose Maria Garcia Jimenez

Sebastian Wahl

Darryl Cardey

Francis Johnstone

3. Appointment of auditors

Shim & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were reappointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

4. Amended and Restated Share Option Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's amended and restated "rolling up to 10%" share option plan.

5. Amended and Restated Restricted Share Unit Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's amended and restated restricted share unit plan.

About Silver X Mining Corp.

Silver X is a rapidly expanding silver developer and producer. The Company owns over 20,000-hectare Nueva Recuperada Silver District in Central Peru and produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc from the district's Tangana Mining Unit. Our mission is to be a premier silver company delivering outstanding value to all stakeholders and we aim to achieve this by consolidating and developing undervalued assets, creating value by adding resources and increasing production while aspiring to social and environmental excellence. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

On Behalf of the Board

José M. García

President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Wahl

Vice President, Corporate Development

+1 647 259 6901 x 101

s.wahl@silverxmining.com

Paola Ricardo

Investor Relations

ir@silverxmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, exploration plans, results of operations, expected performance at the Project, the ability of the new zones at the Project to feed production at the Company's Nueva Recuperada Plant in the near term, the Company's belief that the Tangana system will provide considerable resource expansion potential, that the Company will be able to mine the Tangana Mining Unit in an economic manner, and the expected financial performance of the Company, exploration plans and expected exploration results at the Lily 19 Concession and the Ccasahuasi Concession,

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price for the commodities we produce; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Project and Nueva Recuperada Plant; the availability of financing for operations and development; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources at the Project and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these and the Company's operations are based are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery); the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; and the ability of management to execute strategic goals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's annual and interim MD&As and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784592/silver-x-announces-results-of-2023-annual-general-meeting