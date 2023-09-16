Highlander Silver Announces Resignation of Director

Vancouver, September 15, 2023 - Highlander Silver Corp. (CSE:HSLV) (the "Company" or "Highlander Silver") announces that Phil Anderson has decided to step down from Highlander´s Board for personal reasons. Mr. Anderson founded CAPPEX, the company that initially acquired the Alta Victoria project, was interim CEO of Highlander, and most recently was responsible for identifying the Estrella project for acquisition.

David Fincham, President and CEO of Highlander stated, "Phil´s technical skills, leadership and dedication to company have enabled Highlander´s development to this point. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his contributions over the years and wish him the very best for the future."

About Highlander Silver

Highlander Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of silver-polymetallic projects in central Peru, as well as targeting the acquisition of additional mineral projects by leveraging the team's significant experience in Peru and South America more widely. Additional information about Highlander Silver and its mineral projects can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR (www.sedar.com) profile at www.sedar.com and its website at www.highlandersilver.com

