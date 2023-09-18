NI 43-101 Provides Insight into Additional Targets at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, September 18, 2023 - Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE:JUBA) (OTC:JUBAF) (FWB:4NP) ("Majuba Hill Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the geologic controls of mineralization identified during block model construction at the Company's flagship Copper Porphyry Project for the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101" or "Report") titled "Technical Report for the Majuba Hill Copper Project, Pershing County, Nevada, USA" are applicable to the 789 Zone Target (the "789 Zone") area.

Recent compilation of the structural corridors combined with the intrusive rock geology appear to be very important for discovering additional copper at Majuba Hill. The 789 Zone was originally identified based on the Induced Polarization/Resistivity ("IP") program and soil geochemistry surveys conducted in summer 2021.

The northwest trending exploration corridor in Figure 1 outlines the alignment of the IP and the block model grade domains. Utilizing remote sensing to analyze the clays could help to refine the exploration target zone. Shortwave Infrared ("SWIR") analysis of core and applying portable X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometry ("XRF") in the field will help to quickly advance the targets.



Figure 1: 3d Modeling

"Our focus for Majuba Hill is to convert the Target Exploration copper mineralization into the indicated and inferred category with our next drilling campaign. I am pleased that the work being done at Majuba continues to show us additional zones where drilling could add copper to the deposit. Using all the technology at our disposal will help make Majuba into the newest large copper deposit in the Western United States." commented David Greenway, CEO of Majuba Hill Copper Corp.

The Report was authored by Jeffrey M. Bickel, C.P.G., Senior Geologist, RESPEC Company LLC, Reno, NV ("RESPEC"). The full Report dated June 20, 2023 is available on the Company's website and the SEDAR Issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca/.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

Majuba Hill Copper Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

