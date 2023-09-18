Ivanhoe Mines Reports Fatality at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex

Kolwezi, September 18, 2023 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) regrets to report that a fatal accident has occurred at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A fatal accident occurred underground at the Kakula mine when Mr. Mick Ilunga, a contractor drill rig operator, was struck by a fall of ground. A second contractor drill rig operator is receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Kamoa Copper is undertaking a comprehensive internal investigation into the accident and is working with the DRC authorities to facilitate their investigation of the accident. Once the investigations are complete, management will review and implement any additional safety measures recommended to prevent such an accident from recurring.

On behalf of the Kamoa Copper Joint Venture, Ivanhoe Mines extends its deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends of Mr. Ilunga.

Mining activities at the Kakula underground mine have temporarily ceased. The Phase 1 and 2 concentrators continue to operate, drawing from surface ore stockpiles.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Ivanhoe Mines also is exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to, or in close proximity to, the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC.

