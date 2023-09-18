Kainantu Resources Announces Appointment of Director

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2023 - Kainantu Resources Ltd. ("KRL" or the "Company") (TSXV: KRL) (FSE: 6J0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dain Currie as an independent director of the Company.

The board of directors of KRL now consists of Marcus Engelbrecht, Matthew Salthouse, Geoff Lawrence, David Loretto, and Dain Currie.

Mr. Currie is a seasoned capital markets professional with over 18 years' experience working with both private and public companies, primarily in the mining, oil and gas, agriculture, and technology sectors.

His expertise spans M&A, debt and equity fund raising, business strategy, corporate governance, and investor relations. He has been self-employed as president and director of Oceanside Strategies Inc., an investment holding company since 2013, and a partner and director of Oceanside Group, a firm providing corporate finance consulting services to private and public companies since 2019.

Mr. Currie is also a director of Intertidal Capital Corp. (TIDE.P TSX-V) and Wittering Capital Corp. (WITT.P TSX-V), both are capital pool companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prior to this, Mr. Currie was an investment advisor with Vancouver-based brokerage firms including Haywood Securities Inc. Mr. Currie has obtained his Professional Financial Planner designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

Matthew Salthouse, CEO of KRL, commented:

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dain to our board of directors. He brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success in working with junior miners in raising capital and building value. Dain has been an active supporter of KRL since listing in 2020 and we look forward to his contribution to our board and KRL as we continue to drive initiatives for growth."

About KRL

Kainantu Resources 'KRL' is an Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company with four highly prospective gold-copper projects, Kili Teke\, KRL South, KRL North and the May River Project. All projects are located in premier mining regions in PNG. Both KRL North and KRL South show potential to host high-grade epithermal and porphyry mineralisation, as seen elsewhere in the high-grade Kainantu Gold District. The May River project is near the world-renowned Frieda River Copper-Gold Project, with historical drilling indicating the potential for significant copper-gold projects. Kili Teke is an advanced development project with an existing NI43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource KRL has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record of working together in the region; and an established in-country partner.

For further information please visit https://kainanturesources.com/

