Talisker Strengthens Board of Directors

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Burleton to the board of directors with immediate effect.

Mr. Burleton is an experienced mining executive with significant experience in capital raising, corporate development and strategy. Prior to his recent role as Interim CEO of the Angus Gold Inc., Mr. Burleton was the President and CEO of GT Gold where he brought Newmont Corporation in as a strategic investor. Prior to that he was Vice President, Business Development, at Richmont Mines Inc. which was acquired by Alamos Gold Inc. for US$770 million in November 2017. Mr. Burleton was responsible for the financing at Richmont and worked closely with its executive team in determining Richmont's strategic direction. He has over 18 years of experience in the Canadian investment banking industry as Managing Director of Investment Banking at Wellington West Capital Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and BMO Capital Markets advising on strategic transactions and executing debt and equity financing for companies in the mining, fertilizer and industrial products sectors. Mr. Burleton is on the boards of Angus Gold Inc., Banyan Gold Corp. and Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. He is a CFA Charterholder and holds an MBA from York University and received his ICD.D from the Rotman School of Management.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker stated, "We are very pleased to have someone the calibre of Steve joining the Talisker team. His extensive experience in investment banking and mergers and acquisitions will be an invaluable addition to our experienced board of directors."

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort
President and CEO
terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com
+1 416 357 0227		 Matt Filgate
Vice President, Corporate Development
matt.filgate@taliskerresources.com
+1 778 679 3579

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,392 hectares over 487 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.



