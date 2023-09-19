Stellar AfricaGold Provides Tents as Temporary Shelters to Join Others in Helping Neighboring Communities in the Vicinity of its 'Tichka Project' in Morocco and Launches a Donation Campaign

Montreal, September 19th 2023 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSXV:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") would like to express heartfelt condolences to the Moroccan people and to the families of the victims of the recent earthquake in the province of Al Haouz.

As part of its effort to help the local communities nearby its 'Tichka Est' project, Stellar Africagold provided some relief aid through the supply of tents to shelter some of Anarghi's population still suffering hardships from the quake.

As the people from the region begin to recover and rebuild the affected areas, Stellar will seek to offer further support to assist the Kingdom's relief plans.

Details and Purpose of this Solicitation

Stellar's Moroccan "Tichka Est" gold project is very close to the epicentre of the recent earthquake in Morocco and the Stellar executives are acutely aware of its impact on the people of Morocco and in particular the communities neighbouring Stellar's "Tichka Est" project. The communities of Anarghi, Tanamerte and Aghbar are the closest to Stellar's project and many support workers came from those villages and gave Stellar significant help advancing our project.

Three seismic tremors were recorded in the immediate vicinity of the Tichka Est project. Figure 1, shown below, displays the location of the main epicenter of the 6.8 Richter Scale quake and it is a mere 18 km north of our project. Two other seismic tremors 5.1 and 3.8 Richter followed at the main quake.

Donate Now to Support Moroccan Earthquake Relief

Stellar urges all readers to make a donation, whether large or small, to this urgent campaign to help these small local communities that may otherwise be overlooked.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/moroccos-tichka-region-communities?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B2300-co-team-welcome

The above link provides access to a Moroccan earthquake relief campaign (see below) which will deliver the funds accumulated from this campaign directly and entirely to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the communities close to Stellar's project.

Epicenter of 6.8 Richter Scale Quake

Only 18 Kilometers From Stellar's Tichka Est Gold Project



Click Image To View Full Size

About Tichka Est Gold Project Project, Morroco

The Tichka Est gold project, comprising seven permits aggregating 82 square kilometres, is in the High Atlas Mountain region of Morocco approximately 80 kilometres south-southwest of Marrakech, a region easily accessible year-round via national and regional roads to the village of Anarghi located near the mineralized gold zone. Follow up on gold sampling results reported by ONHYM lead Stellar to the discovery of 4 extensive gold mineralized structures A, B and C and recently C2.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP1 and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP1.

The Company maintains offices in Vancouver, BC and in Montreal, QC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its drill-ready Namarana Gold Project in Mali and the early stage exploration permit of Djékanou in Côte d'Ivoire.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by M. Yassine Belkabir, MScDIC, CEng, MIMMM, a Stellar director and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

