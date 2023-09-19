Angel Wing Metals Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

TSXV: AWM WWW.ANGELWINGMETALS.COM

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") announces the consolidation of its common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every two (2) pre-consolidation shares issued and outstanding as of the close of business on September 20, 2023. The shares are expected to begin trading on a consolidated basis on the TSX Venture Exchange on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The share consolidation was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting to held on June 29, 2023.

The Company's shareholders will receive one post-consolidation common share for every two pre-consolidation shares held by them. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the consolidation. Fractional interests will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares without any consideration payable therefor.

The consolidation affects all the Company's common shares outstanding on September 20, 2023. As a result, the number of issued and outstanding shares will be reduced to 67,252,594 from 134,505,817, subject to treatment of fractional shares. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged, except for minor adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares. The new CUSIP number for the post-consolidation shares is 03464G206 and the new ISIN number is CA03464G2062. Angel Wing Metals' common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "AWM" and Angel Wing Metals' name will not change.

Shareholders who have deposited their shares in brokerage accounts are not required to take any action to effect an exchange of their shares.

Shareholders with physical certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from Alliance Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates representing pre-consolidation shares for new certificates representing post-consolidation shares. Until surrendered, each share certificate representing pre-consolidation shares will represent the number of whole post-consolidation shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the consolidation.

The Company's security-based compensation plans will be adjusted accordingly. The consolidation has an effect on the number of issued and outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company. However, as a result of the consolidation, the number of shares issuable upon the exercise of each warrant will be reduced and the exercise price will increase, the whole in accordance with the terms of the instruments governing the warrants.

Management believes that share consolidation is necessary to provide the Company with a share structure that will better attract capital financing and that will provide for future growth opportunities.

The share consolidation is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Additional details about the Consolidation can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2023, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

La Reyna Project Update

Work is progressing at the Company's La Reyna project in Nayarit Mexico. Field work and results are in the final stages of compilation. Once completed, Angle Wing Metals will provide an exploration update to its shareholders.

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV: AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship La Reyna Project in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico and demonstrates significant gold and silver mineralization.

Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

Marc Prefontaine

President & CEO

Katherine Pryde

Investor Relations

