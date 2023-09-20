LIVE Announces Debt Settlement

Vancouver, September 19, 2023 - LiVE Energy Minerals Corp. (CSE: LIVE) (OTC Pink: GTREF) ("LIVE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved the settlement of an aggregate principal amount of $140,000 in debt for a property option payment through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement").

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement agreement dated September 19, 2023, the Company proposes to issue 200,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.70 per Share to Divitiae Resources Ltd. a private company controlled by Adrian Smith, the CEO and a Director of the Company (the "Vendor").

The Debt Settlement transaction is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of LIVE, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About LIVE Energy Minerals Corp.

LIVE is a mining exploration company focused on projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Live holds a 100% interest in the Skygold project in BC, Canada and a 100% interest in the McDermitt Lithium East Project, Nevada, USA, for which it has entered into an Option to Joint Venture with US Critical Metals Corp. LIVE is focused on creating value for its shareholders by combining quality project with proven exploration strategies and a team driven to achieve exceptional outcomes.

