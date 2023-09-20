Arizona Silver Exploration Changes Name to Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Vancouver, September 20, 2023 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce it has received the approval of the TSX-V (the "Exchange") to change the name of the Company from Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. to Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. Effective at market open on September 22, 2023, the Company's name will be changed to Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
The Company has retained the trading symbol "AZS" and the Company's domain name will be www.arizonagoldsilver.com . Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the change of name and share certificates bearing the name Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. remain valid and need not be exchanged.
About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.
Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system. https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/
