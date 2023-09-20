Gama Announces Commencement of a Ground Exploration Program at Tyee Nickel Copper Cobalt Project in Quebec

VANCOUVER, September 20, 2023 - Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE:GAMA)(FSE:N79)(OTCQB:GMMAF) ("Gama" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Tyee Nickel Copper Cobalt Project. The Tyee Project is located north of Havre St. Pierre in Quebec.

Highlights:

The Company has a 5-man crew on the Tyee Project testing geophysical anomalies and validating potential drilling targets

A handheld XRF is present to verify the presence of nickel and copper

The Company is in discussions with a drill company to expedite a drill program

"We are excited to have started our ground exploration at Tyee," stated Dr. Jacob Verbaas, CEO of Gama. "Crews are on the ground and are effectively testing targets. We are happy to work with some excellent contractors who are very capable of the task at hand. This region is very underexplored for nickel and the Tyee Project covers a total of 625.9 km2 of highly prospective ground, putting Gama in a great position to uncover new and exciting occurrences."

The Company now has a 5-man crew in the field to assess the conductors and targets from the latest geophysical survey. The crew is using ground geophysical tools to locate conductive rocks prior to sampling. As of the time of this news release the crew has assessed several conductors. Rocks are assessed on site with a hand-held XRF device to verify the presence of nickel and copper.

The Company is also in discussions with a drill contractor active in the region for an expedited drill program at the Tyee Project.

HSP Region History

The HSP Complex is an intrusive suite of rocks to the north of Havre St. Pierre, Quebec. The complex contains the Lac Tio titanium mine owned by Rio Tinto, and exploration to date has been conducted for titanium. Nickel sulphide occurrences were initially discovered in the northernmost part of the HSP Complex in the nineties. These nickel sulphide occurrences were staked by Go Metals in 2019 and subjected to inaugural drilling in 2022. The Tyee nickel claims were staked in March of 2022 after a detailed geological, geophysical, and geochemical review of the HSP Complex.

About Gama Explorations Inc.

Gama is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:GAMA), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:N79), and OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB:GMMAF). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The company currently has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province in the Northwest Territories and owns 100% of the Tyee Nickel-Copper Massive Sulphide Project located in North-Eastern Quebec.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

