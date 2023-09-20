Heritage Mining Announces Field Program Completed at Contact Bay and DBL Update

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, September 20, 2023 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HM) (FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the field program at the Contact Bay Property ("Contact Bay") has been completed ahead of schedule and under budget. The Company is now in process of prioritizing additional targets at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL Project") to capitalize on remaining time in the field season with mobilization as early as next week. The Company's active drill program at its DBL Project remains encouraging. While assays are pending, multiple intervals (within each hole) of mineralized veining have been identified in the Alcona Area containing sulfide mineralization frequently associated with gold mineralization.

Program Highlights:

Contact Bay

Field program completed ahead of schedule and under budget

Drayon - Black Lake

Additional priority target workup capacity, specific target areas to be announced in short order

Drill program - encouraging mineralization, assays pending

"Finishing any program ahead of schedule and under budget is a value add to the Company and we appreciate everyone's hard work to get this done for Contact Bay. Taking advantage of the precious time left in the field season, we will be remobilizing the Contact Bay field team to our flagship project, Drayton-Black Lake, to advance additional targets to drill ready status ahead of schedule, complementing our anticipated phase two drilling and winter programs."

Contact Bay - Past Producer and Exploration Activities

Multiple shear zones located across the property, two of which confirmed to have historical workings over several hundred meters strike length. Sulfide mineralization and alteration have been identified in shear zones property wide. Numerous samples have been collected at historic mine infrastructure as well as newly identified hydrothermal corridors, assays pending.



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

Rognon Mine Area:

Shear zone/quartz vein hosted lode gold type mineralization targeted by historic workings over ~2km strike length. Three historic mine shafts, numerous pits and trenches, tailings located by the field team (Contact Bay Mine, Rognon Mine and Wachman Mine). Samples taken along strike, assays pending.

Anderson Area:

Located multiple historic workings over 350m of exposed shear zone hosted quartz veining. A parallel shear zone found at highway outcrop 800m to the west may indicate an extension of the deformation corridor. Shearing is associated with the geological contact between mafic volcanic and ultramafic rock. Significant sulfide mineralization (pyrite, chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite) and hydrothermal alteration minerals identified at both locations.

Historical assays from trenches and pits on Anderson claims include 0.11, 0.12, 0.14, and 0.15, 0.26 ounce gold per ton. September 2023 assays pending.

Nabish Lake:

Results from historic trenching and recent field observations indicate potential for Cu-Ni-PGE type mineralization over several kilometers of strike. Significant chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, magnetite and pyrite mineralization are associated with an ultramafic horizon. Historic sampling includes more than 3% Ni & 4% Cu mineralization (May 11, 2010 - J Bongfelt). Copper has been reported in granodiorite, diorite, gabbro and intermediate volcanics (Kenora Assessment File 52F/10NW, F-4, Glatz, Alex - Nabish Lake). September 2023 assays pending.

Qualified Person

Robert Scott, Exploration Manager for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

