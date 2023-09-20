Steadright Sends Quebec RAM Samples to ALS Lab in Sudbury for Critical Mineral Analysis

Huntsville, September 20, 2023 - Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Steadright's exploration team efforts with its Summer/Fall exploration program on the highly prospective RAM project near Port Cartier, Quebec, which is associated with Nickel-Copper-Cobalt- PGE mineralization.



The RAM Property is a magmatic, mafic to ultramafic sulphide hosting Ni-Cu-Co-PGE's, in a deposit formed by segregation of immiscible sulphide-melt from a silicate-host magma. These deposits evolve via processes such as magma mixing, rapid cooling, differentiation and contamination (sulphur sources).



The first phase of the exploration program which included grab bag samples, channel sampling and prospecting of several sites has concluded earlier than anticipated due to tropical storm Lee that brought heavy rain and steady winds that battered the eastern coast of Canada. Grab and channel samples collected have been sent to ALS Geochemistry lab in Sudbury, Ontario for verification and analysis.



Based on the alignment of the magnetic, gravity, inverted mag airborne along with ground and airborne EM identified by Steadright's exploration team, an outline of a small drill program for end of year is being formulated, depending on external factors such as the weather conditions along the Côte-Nord Region.



One of the areas being considered for drilling is the zone the Canadian Journal reported on March 19th, 2003, on the finding of what is presently called the RAM mineral claims and forms a small part of the 11 km Strike.



"These results plus results of earlier drill programs have identified a low-grade, Nickel-Copper system from surface to a vertical depth of 150 meters and measuring 500 meters by 500 meters. The system is characterized by several zones over 20 meters thick that are possibly related to a 60-meter-thick zone defined by earlier drilling. The Massive sulphide zone lying at 150 meters extends into the EM anomalies…Overall, the massive sulphide zone intersects vary between 0.25-0.75% Ni (Nickel) and 0.20-0.47% Cu (Copper)"



Click Image To View Full Size

Area 3-2023 Channel Sample



Click Image To View Full Size

Area 4-2023 Moose Track Channel Sample

(RAM) Project area showing historic drilling (Black) 3D Modeling top West bottom East total 11km strike

Robert Palkovits, V.P. of Exploration for Steadright notes, "Based on current data and the shear size of the complex, all options for tons and grade are on the table for what may exist on the property."



John Morgan, Steadright CEO comments, "I am excited to be verifying some of the historic work and moving the project forward. More information, EM and geophysics needs to be completed on the property. The RAM Ni-Cu-Co project near Port Cartier is situated in a World class location with access to World wide distribution with infrastructure and deep-water ports and is prospective for supporting mining."



Qualified Person



Mr. Robert Palkovits, P. Geo, a consultant to Steadright, who is a qualified person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.



Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on a Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.



