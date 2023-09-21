Trench Metals Conducts Technical Review of Carter Lake Uranium

Vancouver, September 20, 2023 - Trench Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:TMC) (FWB:33H2) announces its ongoing review of technical datasets from the Company's wholly owned Carter Lake Uranium Project. Situated on the prolific west side of the Athabasca Basin, this project holds immense promise for contributing to a cleaner, greener energy future. The comprehensive review includes geophysical and geological data, and notably, ground-sourced radon gas emission data-an essential vector for detecting the presence of uranium. These efforts will yield well-defined exploration targets, providing a clear path forward for upcoming programs.

In an era marked by a growing global commitment to environmental sustainability, uranium has taken center stage as a crucial element in the transition to a cleaner power grid. This year has seen a notable uptick in uranium prices, reflective of heightened interest and investment in the sector. As the world takes significant steps towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible energy landscape, nuclear power is poised to play an essential role.

Commenting on the rising prominence of uranium, Simon Cheng, President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are truly excited about the recent acquisition of the Carter Lake Uranium Project, strategically located on the highly prospective west side of the Athabasca Basin. The surge in uranium prices this year is indicative of the heightened global awareness and commitment to cleaner energy sources. At Trench Metals, we firmly believe that nuclear power will be a cornerstone in the transition towards a greener world power supply."

The ongoing review of technical datasets at the Carter Lake Uranium Project aligns perfectly with the Company's strategic vision. The Company is committed to advancing its uranium projects, leveraging its expertise and resources to unlock their full potential in support of a sustainable energy future.

The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices and environmental stewardship throughout its operations. The Company adheres to all applicable regulations and standards, ensuring that its activities are conducted with utmost care for the environment and local communities.

Qualified Person

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Trench Metals Corp

Trench Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a focus on uranium. We create value for our shareholders by engaging in promising mineral exploration opportunities. Our main goal is the advancement of various projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Trench Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Trench Metals Corp. owns the Carter Lake Uranium Project which spans over 691 hectares on the western flank of the Athabasca Basin, strategically positioned within the Carter Lake Corridor, a substantial structural feature that runs parallel to the renowned Patterson Lake Corridor - home to mineralization control points for NexGen's Rook 1 deposit and Fission Uranium's PLS deposit. Trench Metals also has the right to acquire a 100% interest in two highly prospective uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Uranium district. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project which covers an area of approximately 5900 hectares and is 52 kilometers northeast of the town of Stony Rapids, which is accessible by Highway 905 and 964. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project host two historic drill indicated reserves, totaling 4,800,000 lbs of U308.* The Spreckley Lake Uranium Project which comprises of 1385 hectares in northern Saskatchewan, strategically located adjacent to Skyharbor's Pluto Bay Project. The Athabasca District is home to the highest grade of uranium deposits in the world and accounts for 18% of global uranium production.

*The historical mineral resource estimate presented above uses categories that do not conform to current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as a current mineral resource and as such the Company is treating it as a historical resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that the historical mineral resource estimate does not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the Higginson Lake Uranium Project.

