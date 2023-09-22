Bear Creek Mining Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, September 21, 2023 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that took place in Vancouver, BC on September 21, 2023.

As more fully described in the Company's Information Circular dated August 9, 2023 (the "Circular"), shareholders were asked to consider and, if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") to approve the: (i) issuance of a five-year convertible promissory note (the "Note") to defer a US$25 million current liability owed to Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox Gold"); and (ii) creation of Equinox Gold, and/or any affiliates of Equinox Gold, as a new "Control Person" (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")) of the Company. The full text of the Resolution was provided in Appendix "A" of the Circular. Subsequent amendments to the Circular, announced via a news release issued by the Company on September 13, 2023, did not affect the form or intent of the Resolution.

Fifty-seven percent of shares eligible to be voted at the Meeting were cast and the Resolution was passed by 88.9% of votes cast at the Meeting.

The form of the Note has been settled between Equinox Gold and the Company. Issuance of the Note is subject to both shareholder approval, which was secured at the Meeting, and final approval by the TSXV. The Company expects to proceed with issuance of the Note once TSXV approval is obtained.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer

Chair

For further information contact:

Barbara Henderson - VP Corporate Communications

Direct: 604-628-1111

E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com

www.bearcreekmining.com

Subscribe to Bear Creek Mining news

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the TSXV approval of the Note and issuance of the Note. These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to them. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to: that the TSXV will approve issuance of the Note; and the expected issuance of the Note. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions expressed above do not occur, and the additional risks described in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+. The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on behalf of the Company, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181437