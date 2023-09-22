TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Sept. 21, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AD4 CAPITAL CORP. ("ADJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, September 25, 2023, the securities of AD4 Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated April 14, 2023, a news release was issued on September 7, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275

Payable Date: October 16, 2023

Record Date: September 30, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: September 28, 2023

________________________________________

23/09/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Athabasca Minerals Inc. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:29 a.m. PST, Sept. 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,900,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $343,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 2, 2023, and amended on August 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,047,500 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

1,330,833 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per NFT share

$0.12 per FT share



Warrants: 1,689,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,689,167 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 360,000 FT shares and 180,000 NFT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,055 N/A 24,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on August 25, 2023, September 15, 2023, and September 21, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

("FCA.UN") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Trust that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 20, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to $1,929,068 principal amount of the 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the Trust due June 30, 2026. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange during the period from September 25, 2023 to September 24, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Clarus Securities Inc. on behalf of the Trust.

The debentures trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the Symbol: FCA.DB.

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:09 a.m. PST, Sept. 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREAT PACIFIC GOLD CORP. ("GPAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amalgamation agreement dated June 30, 2023 between the Company, 15103452 Canada Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), and Wild Dog Resources Inc. (Wild Dog). The Company will acquire all of the outstanding shares, the interests and obligations of Wild Dog. Wild Dog owns and/or has the right to earn an interest in three mineral properties in Papua, New Guinea: The Wild Dog Project, the Arau Project, and the Kesar Creek Project.

The shareholders of Wild Dog will receive 16,161,441 common shares of the Company, and each Wild Dog shareholder will receive one common share for every 7.028 Wild Dog shares held.

The warrant holders of Wild Dog will receive 526,892 common share purchase warrants, and each Wild Dog warrant holder will receive warrants exercisable to acquire such number of common shares based on the exchange ratio of 7.028 Wild Dog shares per one Company share.

Stock option holders of Wild Dog will be granted 1,553,679 stock options exercisable into Company shares based on the exchange ratio of 7.028 Wild Dog shares per one Company share.

Consideration consists of 16,161,441 common shares, 526,892 common share purchase warrants, future share issuances totaling $2,875,000 at no less than $0.475 per share, and 638,559 common shares.

For more details, please see the Company's news releases dated April 19, 2023, July 5, 2023, July 31, 2023, and September 21, 2023.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 20, 2023, between the arm's length parties (the "Vendor") and Kermode Resources Ltd. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire all of the owner's right, title and interest into the property on the Santa Anna Project located in British Columbia.

As consideration, the Company has agreed to issue 84 million common shares at different milestones over a period of 5 years.

In addition, the vendor has a 2% royalty with a $3.5 Million buy-down Option to eliminate the royalty and a 7% "Sale Participation Right" for the next ten years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 18, 2023, August 30, 2023 and September 11, 2023 and September 21, 2023.

____________________________________

King Global Ventures Inc. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period

$0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,700 Nil 89,600

The Company issued news releases on August 28, 2023 and September 19, 2023 confirming closing of the first and second tranches of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,690,635 common shares



Purchase Price: $2.10 per common share



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement [1 placee] Y 800,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,725,020 N/A 821,438

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $2.10 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 31, 2023, and September 13, 2023.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $24,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,600,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2024

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.14

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 2,600,000 common shares, with 2,600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 12, 2020, and previously accepted for an extension by the Exchange on July 20, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2023.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,995,472 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2024



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.14

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 14,995,472 common shares, with 14,995,472 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 22, 2020, and previously accepted for an extension by the Exchange on March 16, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2023.

________________________________________

MONAGHAN CAPITAL FUND LTD. ("EIRE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sep. 21, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MTB METALS CORP. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 05, 2023:

Number of Units: 5,513,900 Flow-Through Units

800,000 Non-Flow-Through Units



Purchase Price: $0.18 per FT unit

$0.16 per NFT Units



Warrants: 3,556,950 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,556,950 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 2,756,950 warrant @ $0.25 for two-year period

800,000 warrant @ $0.18 for two-year period



Number of Placee: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 3 3 981,000 358,900









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Agent's and Finder's Fee: $ 50,298.43 N/A 280,339

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.16 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 12, 2023, and September 14, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 800,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Warrants: 800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 800,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for five years, subject to an accelerated expiry provision providing that the term of the warrants can be reduced to 30 days by the Company in the event the Company's shares trade at or above $0.50 per share for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

The Company issued a news release on August 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Sep. 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RENOWORKS SOFTWARE INC. ("RW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 805,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 20, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 20, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,610,000 common shares with 805,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 22, 2022.

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 13, 2023:

Convertible Debentures: 2,838 units were sold at a purchase price of $1,000 per unit, raising gross proceeds of $2,838,000. Each unit is comprised of one unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") in the principal amount of $1,000 and 1,538 common share purchase warrants.



Conversion Price: Each Debenture is convertible into 1,538 shares at $0.65 per share until maturity. Assuming full conversion, 2,838 Debentures are convertible into up to 4,364,844 shares.



Maturity date: September 14, 2025 subject to Forced Conversion Right as defined below



Warrants A total of 4,364,844 detachable warrants were issued. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.715 per share for two years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration right.



Interest rate: 9% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. Interest may be paid in cash or in shares. Any issuance of securities to settle accrued interest will require the prior approval of the Exchange.



Forced Conversion Right: Provided that the closing price of the Shares on the Exchange is equal to or greater than 200% of the Conversion Price for any ten (10) consecutive trading days, then at any time within 30 days after such tenth (10) consecutive trading day, the Corporation shall have the right, but not the obligation, to force the conversion of the principal amount of the Debentures into Shares at the Conversion Price in connection with a U.S. Exchange Listing or a Change of Control (the "Forced Conversion Right").



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Debentures





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 $314,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 $55,000













Agent's Fee:

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners - $175,439 cash and 154,184 agent warrants

Agent's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.65 per share for period commencing on the date that is six months after the issuance date until the second anniversary of the issuance date.



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 19,500.00 N/A 29,989 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.65 per share for period commencing on the date that is six months after the issuance date until the second anniversary of the issuance date.

The Company issued a news release on September 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. ("SUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 1, 2023 and September 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,000,005 shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per share



Warrants: 2,000,002 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,002 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 682,841 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $67,056.17 N/A 123,664 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common

share at the price of $0.80 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Trigon Metals Inc. ("TM'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 19, 2023, the Company has filed a correction to the original expiry date of the 735,999 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") that were extended.

Number of Amended Warrants: 735,999 Original Expiry Date: October 8, 2023 Corrected Original Expiry Date: October 13, 2023 New Expiry Date: March 31, 2024

All other terms of the transaction remain unchanged. For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 21, 2023.

________________________________________

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's disinterested shareholder resolution passed on August 8, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 23,241,672 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding debts for $361,271.75.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $361,271.75 $0.016 23,241,672

The Company has issued a news release on September 20, 2023, to disclose that the Shares have been issued and the debt has been extinguished.

________________________________________

