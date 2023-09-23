TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Sept. 22, 2023 -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
23/09/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
Athabasca Minerals Inc. ("AMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 22, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
Boron One Holdings Inc. ("BONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") designed to encourage the exercise of 14,362,833 existing warrants of the Company, of which (i) 7,263,263 warrants entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.06 at any time prior to September 24, 2023; and (ii) 7,099,570 warrants entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 at any time prior to September 09, 2023.
Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received one (1) additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company until August 30, 2025, exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for the first 12 months from issuance and thereafter at $0.20 per share until August 30, 2025 (collectively, the "Incentive Warrants").
The Early Exercise Period commenced on August 31, 2023 and expired on September 14, 2023.
In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 6,261,000 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $341,660 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 6,261,000 common shares and 6,261,000 Incentive Warrants as follows:
Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 6,261,000 common shares
Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.06 per common share or $0.05 per common share
Incentive Warrants: 6,261,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,261,000 common shares
Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for the first 12 months from issuance and thereafter at $0.20 per share until August 30, 2025.
Number of Placees: 22 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
250,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
1,100,000
All existing warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at their respective original exercise price in accordance with their original terms.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 08, 2023, August 25, 2023 and September 20, 2023.
FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 86,362 compensation warrants that are exercisable into common shares at a price of $4.50 per share for 2 years and $91,760 cash, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated July 5, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Warrants
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
$91,760
|
N/A
|
86,362
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 28, 2023, and September 15, 2023.
FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 22, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
Grid Battery Metals Inc. ("CELL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :
Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.12 per share
Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.155 for a five-year period
Number of Placees: 10 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
400,000
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on September 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
Kesselrun Resources Ltd. ("KES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 23, 2023, between the two arm's length parties (the "Vendor") and Kesselrun Resources Ltd. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire 100 % of the owner's right, title and interest into the property on the Bluffpoint gold project consist of four mineral claims located in Northwestern Ontario.
As consideration, the Company has agreed to make a cash payment of $6,000 and issue 400,000 common shares at closing.
In addition, the vendor has a 1% royalty with a $500,000 buy-down Option to eliminate the 0.5% royalty.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 13, 2023.
Kootenay Silver Inc. ("KTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 01, 2023:
Number of Units: 37,725,000 Units
Purchase Price: $0.1 per unit
Warrants: 37,725,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,725,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a three-year period
Number of Placee: 53 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
4
|
3,000,000
1,450,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Agent's and Finder's Fee:
|
225,090
|
N/A
|
1,963,500
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.10 per unit for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 24, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Australian Vaporizers Pty. Ltd., a wholly owned Australian subsidiary of the company.
As consideration, the Company will receive US$1.9 million, subject to certain adjustments.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2023.
PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 9,350,400
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 5, 2022
Previously Extended Expiry Date of Warrants: October 5, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 5, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,480,000 flow-through shares and
6,870,400 non-flow-through shares with an aggregate of 9,350,400 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 6, 2020.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2023.
RUMBU HOLDINGS LTD. ("RMB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Information Circular
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Information Circular dated September 21, 2023, for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.
