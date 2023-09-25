Sal de Vida Update Delivers Improved Economics, Resource and Reserve

BRISBANE, Sept. 24, 2023 - Allkem Ltd. (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a project update to its wholly owned Sal de Vida Project located in Catamarca Province in Argentina. Allkem has reviewed and updated the project Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, project cost and schedule estimates, and project economics from the previous technical report dated March 2022 Technical Report ("previous study") released shortly after the merger of Orocobre Limited and Galaxy Resources to form Allkem.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stage 1 and 2 (45,000 lithium carbonate equivalent tonnes per annum)

Financial Metrics

Material ~82% increase in Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") to US$5.51 billion from US$3.04 billion in the previous study at a 10% discount rate. The Post-tax NPV 10 is US$3.18 billion

is US$3.18 billion Operating cost increased from US$3,280 per tonne lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") to US$4,003 per tonne LCE due to increases in the price of soda ash, lime and labour costs since the previous study

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

Total Mineral Resource Estimate of 7.17 million tonnes ("Mt") lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"), a 5% increase from the previous estimate in 2022, with a 41% increase in Measured Mineral Resources

Total Ore Reserve Estimate of 2.49 Mt LCE supporting a 40-year project life based on Ore Reserves only, a 43% increase from the previous statement due to a revised point of reference for Ore Reserve reporting of 'brine pumped to the evaporation ponds'

Stage 1 (15,000 lithium carbonate equivalent tonnes per annum)

Financial Metrics

Increase in Pre-tax NPV from US$1.23 billion in the previous report to US$2.01 billion at a 10% discount rate, representing a ~63% increase in value reflecting an increase in lithium price assumptions and market outlook

Operating costs increased from US$3,612 per tonne LCE increased to US$4,529 per tonne LCE due to increases in the price of soda ash, lime, natural gas and labour costs since the previous study

Project Cost and Schedule Update

Increase in the development capital cost estimate ("CAPEX") from US$271 million in the previous study to US$374 million, for mechanical completion, representing a 38% increase which is in line with inflationary conditions

Substantial mechanical completion, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities are expected in H1 CY25 with first production expected H2 CY25 and ramp up expected to take 1 year

Stage 2 (30,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent per annum)

Project Cost and Schedule Update

The prefeasibility study update confirms the Stage 2 expansion will be completed on the same design basis as Stage 1 with a twofold modular replication of the Stage 1 design

CAPEX is estimated at approximately US$657 million, up from US$523 million in the previous study, representing a 25% increase, with Stage 2 benefiting from Stage 1 detailed engineering, established on site infrastructure and established regional construction teams and facilities

Stage 2 construction is anticipated to commence upon receipt of applicable permits and substantial mechanical completion of Stage 1 with Stage 2 first production approximately 2.5 - 3 years thereafter





Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Perez de Solay commented

"The updated study results clearly demonstrate the exceptional value and robustness of this project and its future expansion. As expected, global inflation has resulted in higher capital and operating costs but it remains clear that we will deliver material shareholder value through the development of Sal de Vida. Pleasingly the resource and reserve have continued to grow and will underpin future development."

PROJECT BACKGROUND





Figure 1: Sal de Vida project location



Allkem is developing the Sal de Vida Project in Catamarca Province on the Salar del Hombre Muerto, approximately 1,400km northwest of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Sal de Vida deposit lies within the "lithium triangle", an area encompassing Chile, Bolivia and Argentina that contains a significant portion of the world's estimated lithium resources (Figure 1). Catamarca is a proven mining jurisdiction and home to a number of successful mining operations.

In 2022, Allkem commenced development of the 15,000 tonne per annum ("tpa") Sal de Vida Stage 1 project. Construction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025. Allkem plans a further 30,000 tpa modular (15,000 tpa + 15,000 tpa) Stage 2 expansion which is currently at a pre-feasibility study phase. The Project aims to produce 45,000 tpa in total from the planned staged expansions.

The Stage 1 wellfield, brine distribution, evaporation ponds, waste (wells and ponds) and Stage 1 process plant cost estimates are Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering ("AACE") Class 2 ±10%. Costs for the 30,000 tpa Stage 2 are AACE Class 4 +30% / - 20% with no escalation of costs.

Lithium production has not commenced at the Sal de Vida site. As of 31 August 2023, Sal de Vida Stage 1 construction was approximately 32% complete. Detailed engineering, quantity estimation, contractor pricing, permitting and social aspects are sufficiently progressed to report to feasibility study level estimate for Stage 1. The layout and development plan for Stage 1 allows for future expansion for subsequent stages. An update to the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") has been completed for Sal de Vida Stage 2.

GEOLOGY & MINERALISATION

The salar system in the Hombre Muerto basin is considered to be typical of a mature salar. Several salars in the lithium triangle contain relatively high concentrations of lithium brine due to the presence of lithium-bearing rocks and local geothermal waters associated with Andean volcanic activity. Such systems commonly have a large halite core with brine as the main aquifer fluid in at least the centre and lower parts of the aquifer system.

Sal de Vida's brine chemistry has a high lithium grade, low levels of magnesium, calcium and boron impurities and readily upgrades to battery grade lithium carbonate. Long-term hydrological pump testing under operating conditions has demonstrated excellent brine extraction rates to support the production design basis.

RESOURCE AND RESERVE ESTIMATES

Production wellfield pumping

The production wellfield drilling program commenced in late 2020 to construct an additional eight wells in the eastern region of the salar for Stage 1 brine production and to explore the resource at depth. The drilling program which also entailed aquifer and pump testing reached completion in October 2021 and was monitored by consultants Montgomery & Associates ("Montgomery") and Allkem personnel. Since 2022, intermittent pumping has occurred from the Stage 1 eastern wellfield. Figure 2 shows the total registered pumping between July 2022 and April 2023 and corresponding lithium extracted from the production wells. Figure 3 shows the location of identified resources.





Figure 2: Registered pumping and extracted lithium from the Stage 1 eastern wellfield





Figure 3: Location map of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Lithium Mineral Resources

Brine Mineral Resource Estimate

Montgomery was engaged to estimate the lithium Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in brine for various areas within the Salar del Hombre Muerto basin in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC code ("JORC 2012"). Although the JORC 2012 standards do not address lithium brines specifically in the guidance documents, Montgomery followed the NI 43-101 guidelines for lithium brines set forth by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM 2014) which Montgomery considers complies with the intent of the JORC 2012 guidelines with respect to providing reliable and accurate information for the lithium brine deposit in the Salar del Hombre Muerto.

Long-term pumping and production from the Stage 1 eastern wellfield (Figure 2) has increased confidence in that area of Allkem's concessions. Thus, the east-central Resource polygons have been upgraded from Indicated Mineral Resources to Measured Mineral Resources (Figure 3), leading to an increase in Measured Mineral Resources of 1.03 Mt. Furthermore, a lithium cut-off grade of 300 mg/L was utilised based on a projected LCE price of US$20,000 per tonne over the entirety of the LOM, leading to a total Resource increase of 0.32 Mt LCE. The total revised Mineral Resource estimate of 7.17 Mt LCE (detailed in Table 1) reflects a ~5% total increase to the prior Mineral Resource of 6.85 Mt LCE (Table 2).

The different Mineral Resource categories were assigned based on available data and confidence in the interpolation and extrapolation possible given reasonable assumptions of both geologic and hydrogeologic conditions. Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource polygons; totalling 160.9 km2, are displayed in Figure 3.

Table 1: Sal de Vida Mineral Resource Estimate at August 2023

Category Brine volume Average Li In Situ Li Li 2 CO 3

Equivalent Li 2 CO 3

Variance to 2022 m3 mg/l tonnes Tonnes % Measured 8.8 x 108 752 660,595 3,516,000 41 % Indicated 7.6 x 108 742 564,375 3,004,000 -20 % Measured & Indicated 1.6 x 109 747 1,224,970 6,520,000 5 % Inferred 2.2 x 108 556 122,497 652,000 5 % Total 1.9 x 109 724 1,347,467 7,172,000 5 % Note: Cut-off grade: 300 mg/L lithium. The reader is cautioned that Mineral Resources are not Ore Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Values are inclusive of Ore Reserve estimates, and not "in addition to".

Table 2: Sal de Vida Mineral Resource Estimate at April 2022

Category Brine volume Average Li In Situ Li Li 2 CO 3

Equivalent m3 mg/l tonnes tonnes Measured 6.2 x 108 757 467,235 2,487,000 Indicated 8.9 x 108 793 703,201 3,743,000 Measured & Indicated 1.5 x 109 775 1,170,437 6,230,000 Inferred 2.1 x 108 563 116,668 621,000 Total 1.7 x 109 752 1,287,105 6,851,000 Note: Cut-off grade: 500 mg/L lithium. The reader is cautioned that Mineral Resources are not Ore Reserves

and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Values are inclusive of Ore Reserve estimates, and not

"in addition to".

Additional information for the resource estimation can be found in the Annexures.

Brine Ore Reserve Estimate

The revised Ore Reserve Estimate of 2.49 Mt LCE for 40 years reflects a 43% increase compared to the previous estimate of 1.74 Mt LCE for 40 years. The difference in total tonnage is attributable to the point of reference of the declared reserve which has been aligned with the method used at Olaroz and other major brine deposits. Process efficiency factors were considered in the previous estimate, while the current reserve is reported from a point of reference of brine pumped to the evaporation ponds.

The updated Proved and Probable Ore Reserves are displayed in Table 3, and a comparison to the previous Brine Ore Reserve Statement is presented in Table 4. Based on the modelled hydrogeological system and results of the numerical modelling, the Proved Brine Ore Reserve reflects what is feasible to be pumped to the ponds during the first seven years of operation at each of the wellfields. Compared to the previous estimate, this represents a 1-year increase in the Proved Period which is mainly due to higher certainty from long-term pumping in the eastern wellfield. Furthermore, pumping optimisation was undertaken for the current estimate to extract more brine from wells with higher allowable pumping rates and lithium concentrations.

The model projects that the wellfields will sustain operable pumping for 40 years; the last 33 years of pumping from each wellfield has been categorised as Probable Brine Ore Reserves. The Proved and Probable Ore Reserve estimate of 2.49 Mt LCE represents approximately 38% of the current Measured and Indicated Brine Resource estimate.

Table 3: Sal de Vida Ore Reserve Estimate at August 2023

Category Wellfield Time Period Li Total Mass Li 2 CO 3 Equivalent Li 2 CO 3 Variance to 2022 years tonnes tonnes % Proved Stage I East 1-7 30,541 163,000 81 % Proved Stage II Expansion 3-9 53,046 282,000 57 % Total Proved 1-9 83,587 445,000 65 % Probable Stage I East 8-40 146,520 780,000 53 % Probable Stage II Expansion 10-40 236,947 1,261,000 31 % Total Probable 8-40 383,467 2,041,000 39 % Total Proved and Probable 40 467,054 2,486,000 43 %

Note: Assumes 300 mg/L Li cut-off grade

Table 4: Sal de Vida Ore Reserve Estimate at April 2022

Category Wellfield Time Period Li Total Mass Li 2 CO 3 Equivalent years tonnes tonnes Proved Stage I East 1-6 16,908 90,000 Proved Stage II Southwest 3-8 33,817 180,000 Total Proved 1-8 50,725 270,000 Probable Stage I East 7-40 95,828 510,074 Probable Stage II Southwest 9-40 180,365 960,045 Total Probable 7-40 276,193 1,470,118 Total Proved and Probable 40 326,919 1,740,119

Note: Assumes 500 mg/L Li cut-off grade, 70% Li process recovery

Table 5 shows the summary of total pumped brine and projected average grade of the current Proved and Probable Ore Reserves.

Table 5: Total pumped brine and projected average grade of Proved and Probable Ore Reserves at August 2023

Reserve Category Wellfield Time Period Projected Total Brine Pumped Projected Average Grade Li Years m3 mg/L Proved Stage I East 1-7 3.90E+07 785 Proved Stage II Expansion 3-9 6.58E+07 807 Total Proved 1-9 1.05E+08 799 Probable Stage I East 8-40 2.02E+08 726 Probable Stage II Expansion 10-40 3.11E+08 763 Total Probable 8-40 5.13E+08 748 Total Proved and Probable 40 6.18E+08 757

The current numerical model projections suggest that additional brine could be pumped from the basin from the proposed wellfields past a period of 40 years. However, recalibration of the model would be required after start-up pumping of each wellfield to refine the model and support this projection.

Additional information for the reserve estimation can be found in the Annexures.

BRINE EXTRACTION AND PROCESSING

Front-end engineering design ("FEED") work for Stage 1's wellfields to process plant and non-process infrastructure has been completed for an initial production capacity of 15ktpa, later expanding to 45,000ktpa in Stage 2. A summary of the key physicals is displayed in Table 6Table 6.

Table 6: Stage 1 - Summary of Stage 1 physicals for a 40-year project life

Key Physicals UoM Lithium Carbonate Produced life of mine t LC 595,385 Lithium Carbonate Produced (annual average) - Stage 1 t LC 15,000 Pond grade feed into process plant Wt % Li 1.7 Pond Recovery (entrainment + leakage) % 81 Plant Recovery (liming filter cake) % 89 Average Product grade1 % Li 2 CO 3 >99.65 1 Product mix entails 80% battery grade, 20% technical grade

The process commences with brine extracted from wells extending to a depth of up to 280m in the salar. Brine is pumped to a series of evaporation ponds, where it is evaporated and will be processed at the onsite lithium carbonate plant.

The wellfields are located on the Salar del Hombre Muerto over the salt pan, with minimal infrastructure residing on the surface. The brine distribution systems traverse the salar to where the evaporation ponds are located. The process plant is located adjacent to the evaporation ponds on colluvial sediments. The waste disposal areas will surround the evaporation ponds.

The process plant consists of a lithium carbonate plant with a liming plant and associated plant infrastructure, such as the power station, fuelling and workshops. Process facilities are divided into four main areas including the wellfield and brine distribution, evaporation ponds, the lithium carbonate plant and discard stockpiles. The process flowsheet is described below and summarised in Figure 4.

As of 30 June 2023, the construction of the first two strings of ponds reached over 98% completion with the first 9 ponds completed and filled with brine and all ponds lined. The engineering for the third string of ponds has been completed and earth works have commenced. The main brine pipeline is complete and the production wells have been commissioned. Camp expansion activities and procurement of long lead items has progressed with the arrival on site of a number of items of proprietary equipment. Detailed engineering of the Process Plant continues, and steady progress has been made on procurement of bulk materials. Process Plant construction has also advanced with the mobilisation of the EPC contractor and continuation of civil works including delivery and installation of pre-cast foundations and associated concrete works.





Figure 4: Sal de Vida Simplified Process Flow Diagram

Wellfield and brine distribution

There are two wellfields considered for production; one in the East and one in the Southwest. For Stage 1, only wells from the East wellfield will be used, while Stage 2 will utilise the Southwest wellfield. The locations of production wells were selected to reduce long-term freshwater drawdown and maintain the highest possible brine grade.

Ten wells have been constructed for Stage 1, all wells will be connected through pipelines to a booster station that is be situated in a central location to the wellfield. The booster station combines brines from the different wells and acts as a brine pumping station to reach the ponds and provide a buffer for seasonal flow changes. The average flow from the brine wells to the first evaporation ponds will be approximately 159 litres per second ("L/s") for Stage 1.

Evaporation ponds

The solar evaporation pond system consists of a series of halite and muriate (KCl) ponds, which concentrate brine to a Li concentration suitable for feeding the lithium carbonate plant. The ponds for Stage 1 cover a total area of approximately 450 ha and Stage 2 will cover a total of 850 ha. These areas were calculated based on the expected evaporation rates and the production well flow rates.

Halite ponds for Stage 1 are arranged in three strings which operate in parallel, each string contains six cells plus a buffer pond with the flow from one pond to the next in series. Ponds of the same type are connected through weirs, which allow for constant natural flow from one pond to the next, maintaining brine levels in all ponds.

Evaporation results from the combination of solar radiation, wind, temperature and relative humidity. Halite salts (primarily sodium chloride) precipitate at the bottom of the pond, are harvested periodically and stockpiled in accordance with environmental requirements. The muriate ponds will have the same design basis and be located adjacent to the halite ponds. When the brine reaches a Li concentration of 21 g/L, it will be stored in a set of concentrated brine storage ponds, from where the brine will be fed to the lithium carbonate plant.

Liming

The halite ponds will feed evaporated brine to the liming stage to partially remove magnesium. A solution of milk-of-lime will be added to the brine inside mixing tanks, precipitating magnesium and removing other impurities such as boron and sulphates. The solids will be separated from the brine and pumped to a discard facility. The limed brine will be fed to a series of muriate ponds for further concentration. It will then be stored in the concentrated brine storage ponds to act as buffer ponds before feeding the process plant, to accommodate seasonal flow variations and provide consistent feed to the process plant.

Lithium carbonate plant

The lithium carbonate plant is designed to produce 15,000 tpa of lithium carbonate in Stage 1, with Stage 2 enabling the production of an additional 30,000 tpa. The plant design was based on average brine supplies of 26 m3/h for Stage 1 and an additional 52 m3/hr for stage 2 respectively. The design includes an average lithium concentration of 21 g/l in the softening feed. Plants will operate continuously with a design availability of 91%.

Brine from the concentrated brine storage ponds will re-enter the process plant in the softening stage to further remove magnesium and calcium. Solid contaminants will be sent to a filter cake tank to be re-pulped with the liming discards before reporting to the discard facility. Softened brine will report to an ion exchange ("IX)" circuit feed tank to remove the remaining calcium and magnesium ions and meet battery grade specifications. Lithium-concentrated brine from the IX stage will be combined with sodium carbonate at elevated temperatures to produce lithium carbonate. The lithium carbonate solids will be recovered while the liquor will be recycled back into the process. The lithium carbonate solids will be dried to <1% moisture, before being filtered and cooled. The solids will be micronised and iron contaminants will be removed magnetically. The micronised product will then be bagged for transport and sale.

Salt waste disposal

During the evaporation phase the build-up of solid sodium chloride, magnesium, boron and sulphate salts will occur in the ponds. Over time the solids will build to a level where their removal is required to maintain a working liquid volume within the ponds. All ponds will be harvested on average once per year with the solids placed in storage facilities adjacent to the ponds. The estimated annual total of salt harvested and stockpiled from the halite ponds is 1.4 million tpa, and from the muriate ponds is 79,000 tpa for Stage 1 of the Project. For Stage 2, the annual salt harvest will be 2.8 million tpa and 158,000 tpa for halite and muriate ponds respectively.

The salt disposal facility covers ~300 ha for Stage 1 and 600 ha for Stage 2 and will consist of halite, muriate, and co-disposal stockpiles surrounding the halite ponds. All salt waste is of similar chemistry to the surrounding salar and no adverse environmental impacts are expected.

Final product

Project economics are based on a production and sales volume mix comprising 80% battery grade and 20% technical grade. The operating intention is to maximise the production of battery grade however the 20% allowance for lower grade products is a prudent approach at this stage of the development.

SITE LAYOUT & INFRASTRUCTURE

The Project's tenements cover 26,253 ha and all process facilities will be located in the southeastern sector of the Salar del Hombre Muerto. As seen in Figure 5, the East Wellfield for Stage 1 is located on the eastern sub-basin of the Salar del Hombre Muerto over the salt pan, and the ponds for Stage 1 are located in two areas directly south. Stage 2 will be located southeast of the Southwest wellfield.

The brine distribution system traverses the salar towards where the evaporation ponds are located. The location of the ponds has been determined based on a number of factors including optimal constructability properties and minimising earthworks, environmental impact and risk of flooding.

The processing plant for all stages is located adjacent to Stage 1's evaporation ponds. A road system, including ramps and causeways, connects the processing facilities and provides access to all working areas.

Supporting infrastructure & logistics

The following main facilities are planned for the Project:

Raw water system

Power generation and distribution

Fuel storage and dispensing

Construction camp to accommodate up to 900 people

Sewage treatment plant

Fire protection system

Buildings for the process plant, reagent and product storage

Various buildings for administration and site services

Site roads, causeways and river crossings

Communications and mobile equipment

Steam generation, water heating and compressed air system

Drainage system





Figure 5: Site layout for Stage 1 (blue) and Stage 2 expansion (green)

The main route to the Project site is from the city of Catamarca via national route 40 to Belen, then provincial route 43 through Antofagasta de la Sierra to the Salar del Hombre Muerto. The road is mostly paved to Antofagasta de la Sierra and continues unpaved for the last 145 km to Salar del Hombre Muerto. This road is well maintained and also serves Livent Corporation's Fenix lithium operations and Galan Lithium Ltd.'s Hombre Muerto Project. The Project is also serviced by key infrastructure including major roads, rail, air and multiple seaports in Argentina and Chile.

The Ferrocarril Belgrano railway line is located 100 km to the north of the Project and the use of rail during later project stages is a possibility. A public airstrip is located in Antofagasta de La Sierra and a private airstrip is located at Livent's Salar del Hombre Muerto operations.

International cargo for Sal de Vida could use a combination of ports in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Chile. The Ports of Antofagasta and Angamos consist of deep-water port facilities serving the mining industry in northern Chile. The Ports of Rosario, Campana and Buenos Aires consist of large port facilities serving multiple industries in Argentina's main economic hubs.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Development Capital and Operating Costs

Project development capital expenditure ("CAPEX") for both stages combined producing 45,000 tpa lithium carbonate is estimated to be US$1,031 million. Further details are summarised in Table 7.

Table 7: Stage 1 and 2 - Summary of Development Capital Cost

Development Capital Cost Units Stage 1

Feasibility Study Stage 2

Pre-feasibility Study Total Direct Cost General Engineering & Studies US$M 11 34 46 Wellfield & Brine Distribution US$M 13 25 37 Evaporation Ponds & Waste US$M 68 141 209 Lithium Carbonate Plant US$M 182 342 524 Utilities US$M 9 16 25 Infrastructure US$M 23 13 36 Total Direct CAPEX US$M 306 571 877 Owners Cost + Contingency US$M 69 86 154 TOTAL CAPEX US$M 374 657 1,031 Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding

The Stage 1 project development CAPEX estimated to be US$374 million up to mechanical completion, this represents a 38% increase from US$271 million in the previous study. The estimate includes wellfields to ponds, the lithium carbonate plant, non-process infrastructure and various indirect costs detailed in Table 7. The increase includes a 'new' foreign goods and services tax (Decree 377/2023) (US$11 million), a schedule extension (US$29 million), regional inflation and FX adjustments (US$38 million), and a re-estimate of contingency (US$21 million) on the remainder of the project.

Stage 2 CAPEX is estimated at approximately US$657 million, up from US$523 million in the previous study, representing a 26% increase. The development CAPEX estimate for Stage 2 is supported by the design basis of Stage 1 with the fundamental approach to replicate Stage 1 twofold in the Stage 2 design with increased wells, pumps, evaporation ponds and plant capacity. The future project will benefit from Stage 1 through detailed engineering, established on site infrastructure and established regional construction teams and facilities. Intangible benefits include the continuity of people, systems and processes, engineering efficiencies and the targeted allocation of contingency.

Operating expenditure ("OPEX") is estimated to be US$4,529 per tonne LCE for Stage 1 from US$3,612/t LC in the previous study due to material increases in the price of soda ash, lime and labour costs.

Operating cost for all stages is estimated to average US$4,003 per tonne LCE, a 12% decrease compared to Stage 1 on a standalone basis. Further details are summarised in Table 8.

Table 8: Stage 1 and 2 - Summary of Operating Cost

Operating Cost Units Stage 1

Feasibility Study Stage 2

Pre-feasibility Study Total Reagents US$/t LCE 1,681 1,844 1,680 Labour US$/t LCE 703 257 411 Energy US$/t LCE 608 603 605 General and Administration US$/t LCE 801 432 529 Consumables and Materials US$/t LCE 561 415 603 Transport and Port US$/t LCE 175 175 175 TOTAL OPERATING COST US$/ t LCE 4,529 3,726 4,003 Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding

For SDV Stage 2, operational synergies are expected with labour, reagents and product handling.

Lithium carbonate price forecast

Lithium has diverse applications including ceramic glazes, enamels, lubricating greases, and as a catalyst. Demand in traditional sectors grew by approximately 4% CAGR from 2020 to 2022. Dominating lithium usage is in rechargeable batteries, which accounted for 80% in 2022, with 58% attributed to automotive applications. Industry consultant, Wood Mackenzie ("Woodmac") estimates growth in the lithium market of 11% CAGR between 2023-2033 for total lithium demand, 13% for automotive, and 7% for other applications.

Historical underinvestment and strong EV demand have created a supply deficit, influencing prices and investment in additional supply. Market balance remains uncertain due to project delays and cost overruns. The market is forecast to be in deficit in 2024, have a fragile surplus in 2025, and a sustained deficit from 2033.

Prices have fluctuated in 2022-2023, with factors like plateauing EV sales, Chinese production slowdown, and supply chain destocking influencing trends. Woodmac notes that battery grade carbonate prices are linked to demand growth for LFP cathode batteries and are expected to decline but rebound by 2031. Lithium Hydroxide's growth supports a strong demand outlook, with long-term prices between US$25,000 and US$35,000 per tonne (real US$ 2023 terms).

PROJECT ECONOMICS

An economic analysis was developed using the discounted cash flow method and was based on the data and assumptions for capital and operating costs detailed in this report for brine extraction, processing and associated infrastructure. The evaluation was undertaken on a 100% equity basis.

The basis of forecast lithium carbonate pricing was provided by Woodmac for the period 2023 to 2035, with a longer-term price of US$28,000/t and US$26,000/t used for battery grade and technical grade lithium carbonate from 2035 onwards.

A royalty agreement with the Catamarca Provincial Government has been executed, confirming a life of project royalty rate at 3.5% of net sales revenue (revenue less taxes). This agreement applies to both the SDV Stage 1 and Stage 2 expansion.

The key assumptions and results of the economic evaluation are displayed in Tables 9 and 10 below.

Table 9: Key assumptions utilised in the project economics

Assumption Units Stage 1 Stage 2 Project Life Estimate Years 40 40 Discount Rate (real) % 10 10 Provincial Royalties 1,2 % of LOM net revenue 3.5 3.5 Corporate Tax2 % 35 35 Annual Production3 tonnes LCE 15,000 30,000 CAPEX US$M 374 657 Operating Cost US$/tonne LCE 4,529 3,726 Average Selling Price4 FOB US$/tonne LCE 27,081 26,922 1 Provincial royalty agreement at 3.5%, export duties, incentives and other taxes are not shown.

2 There is a risk that the Argentina Government may, from time to time, adjust corporate tax rates, export duties and incentives that could impact the Project economics.

3 Based on 80% battery grade, 20% technical grade lithium carbonate of annual production.

4 Based on price forecast provided from Wood Mackenzie and targeted production grades stated in Footnote 3 above.

The study update for all stages demonstrates strong financial outcomes with a pre-tax NPV at a 10% discount rate of US$5.51 billion, this represents a ~82% increase from US$3.04 billion in the previous study. SDV Stage 1 reflects an increase in pre-tax NPV from US$1.23 billion in the previous report to US$2.01 billion at a 10% discount rate, representing a ~63% increase in value.

Further project economics are summarised in Table 10.

Table 10: Stage 1 and 2 - Summary of financials over a 40-year project life

Financial Summary Units Stage 1

Feasibility Study Stage 2

Pre-feasibility Study Total NPV @ 10% (Pre-tax) US$M 2,006 3,509 5,515 NPV @ 10% (Post-tax) US$M 1,152 2,028 3,180 IRR (Pre-tax) % 45.5 50.3 47.7 IRR (Post-tax) % 32.5 35.3 33.9 Payback Period1 Years 2.6 2.4 3.7 Development Capital Intensity US$ / tpa LC 24,959 21,891 22,914 1 Payback period is from date of first commercial production

Sensitivity Analysis

As displayed in Table 10, the SDV Stage 1 study update demonstrates strong financial outcomes with a post-tax NPV at 10% discount rate of US$1,152 million and post-tax IRR of 32.5%. Figure 6 analyses the impact on post-tax NPV when pricing, operating cash costs and development CAPEX fluctuate between +/- 25 %.

Figure 6: NPV Sensitivity Analysis

ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL IMPACTS

Carbon emissions management

Allkem is committed to the transition to net zero emissions by 2035 and is progressively implementing actions across the group to achieve this target.

Power generation at Sal de Vida is designed to be sourced initially from diesel generators, and then from gas generators, whilst maximising a photovoltaic energy solution. A standalone study is being undertaken with the intention of replacing all remaining site-based diesel generated power with natural gas. Allkem is targeting 30% of power generation for Stage 1 production to be sourced from photovoltaic energy generated by a site-based solar farm. The Company is currently in a tender process to install this hybrid solution for day 1 of Stage 1 production.

Environment

Allkem is committed to the responsible use of water resources and minimising environmental impacts. The internally developed process flowsheet was selected partly on the basis it consumed significantly less energy and water than other conventional technologies.

The Sal de Vida Project will consume minor amounts of raw water, equivalent to 1-2% of the total groundwater recharge to the system. There is no expected loss of water to communities with either their groundwater or surface water usage. Water monitoring takes place at seven different control points alongside nearby rivers in addition to periodic sampling to test flow rates, chemical and physical properties.

An environmental baseline study was performed covering areas such as water, flora, fauna, hydrogeology, hydrology, climate, landscape, ecosystem characterisation, and socio-economic considerations. This study was used to support the EIA and is being used to monitor any impacts from construction activities and/or operations. Collaborative and community water sampling continues with local communities and provincial regulators.

A physical climate change impact risk study was completed in 2020. Overall, no material climate change risks were identified, and projections will continue to be used to inform project design and operations management.

Community engagement

Allkem is committed to regularly engaging with community stakeholders and providing positive, lasting benefits through employment opportunities, local procurement, and educational and health initiatives. As part of a two-year corporate social responsibility program agreed in 2019, the Company funded three projects to support the communities nearest to Sal de Vida. This included the construction of a high school in El Peñón village, expansion of a primary school in Antofagasta de la Sierra and construction of a first aid facility in Cienaga La Redonda. A community office was established in Antofagasta de la Sierra in January 2020. Separately, a social baseline study including a perception test returned positive results about the Company and the Sal de Vida Project.

Since 2021, Sal de Vida has been developing a "Completion of Education" programme that benefits employees of the project, the communities of Ciénaga Redonda and Antofalla. This programme is carried out jointly through an agreement signed with Catamarca Education Ministry. Allkem aims to support local communities by maximising health, wellbeing and the procurement of local goods and services whilst upskilling and providing future employment opportunities.

As of 30 June 2023, over 70% of the local employees are from Catamarca and Stage 1 will create approximately 900 full-time positions in the peak of construction.

Further engagement with the provincial government and stakeholders, including the communities of Antofagasta de La Sierra, continue in relation to project updates.

Regulations and permitting

Sal de Vida Stage 1 (15kpta production capacity) is fully permitted after receiving approval from regulators in December 2021 (for 10.7ktpa production capacity) and subsequently in December 2022 (for 15ktpa production capacity, which included an additional third string of evaporation ponds which covers ~150ha). These permits are being used for construction activities which commenced in January 2022 to build the first two strings of ponds, the brine distribution system, additional camp capacity, process plant and non-process infrastructure. In addition, water easements have been issued and a resolution was issued permitting construction of the solar farm.

Stage 2 will require a new EIA approval that will be submitted once the front-end engineering design and technical studies for this stage are completed. A ground water permit is also in place, providing sufficient supply of water for all stages of operations.

EXECUTION STRATEGY

Project Schedule

SDV Stage 1 pond construction commenced in January 2022. The project has been divided into a number of work packages, namely: well field and brine distribution, evaporation ponds, process plant and utilities, and an energy package.

As of 31 August 2023, construction of the first two string of ponds was completed, and the third string had reached 59% of construction completion. The process plant engineering is at 59%, procurement progress at 63% and construction progress at 9%. Camp construction was also complete with 888 beds available. Long lead equipment procurement is well advanced with the majority of equipment forecast for arrival prior to end of CY23.

Substantial mechanical completion, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities are expected by H1 2025 with first production expected in H2 2025 and ramp up expected to take 1 year.

The schedule change for SdV relates improved understanding of the current execution plan, the ongoing import challenges and delays experienced in country by Allkem and it contractors and vendors as well as an improved understanding of regional productivity factors.

The prefeasibility study update for SDV Stage 2 confirms the expansion will be completed on the same design basis as Stage 1 with a twofold modular replication of the Stage 1 design. Stage 2 construction is anticipated to commence upon receipt of applicable permits and substantial mechanical completion of Stage 1 with Stage 2 first production approximately 2.5 - 3 years thereafter.

Funding

Funding is expected to be provided through one or more of the following:

existing corporate cash;

existing or new corporate debt or project finance facilities;

cash flow from operations.

Offtake Strategy

Allkem continues discussions with prospective customers. In line with the Project execution schedule, these discussions are expected to advance to negotiations throughout the course of the project. Interest and demand remains strong against the backdrop of a tight market, and Allkem seeks to target high growth regions and determine the optimal contracting arrangement at the time of product qualification.





