Prospector Options Toogood Gold Project to Storm Exploration

Vancouver, September 25, 2023 - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET0) ("Prospector" or the "Company"), a Discovery Group Company focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects, is pleased to announce that it has executed a property option agreement with Storm Exploration Inc. ("STRM") in which STRM may earn up to 100% in the Company's Toogood Gold Project in return for staged cash and share payments and by completing up to $3.5M of exploration expenditures over a three-year period.

The claims cover an area of 11,825 ha (118km2) and a strike length of over 28km located on New World Island, approximately 65 km north of Gander, Newfoundland. STRM can earn an initial 55% interest in the Toogood Gold Project in Newfoundland in return for staged cash and share payments to Prospector and $1.5M of work commitments in the first 18 months, with a further $1.75M of work commitments within 36 months of signing, and an additional $250,000 should certain additional license be acquired, for a total of up to $3.5M over 36 months. STRM can earn a 100% interest by issuing 19.9% of its shares to Prospector (or $12M in shares, whichever is less).

Toogood Gold Project Overview

Toogood Project lies at the northeast extent of the Exploits Subzone (Dunnage Zone) of Central Newfoundland and is underlain mostly by the Ordovician Dunnage Melange and the Badger Belt. The Exploits Subzone trends 200km northeast / southwest across the island of Newfoundland, and hosts many of the significant gold deposits in the province, including Marathon Gold's Valentine Project which has an established resource of 2.7 Moz at 1.62 g/t Au (Reserve) and 3.96 Moz Au at 1.90 g/t (M+I). Gold mineralization on the Toogood Project is hosted by a suite of Devonian felsic dykes which cross-cut the property, emplaced in the latter stages of a polyphase tectonic history. Gold mineralization is associated with arsenopyrite, pyrite, trace chalcopyrite, and fine-grained native gold within pervasive sericite altered rocks, and concentrated along intersections between late-stage conjugate brittle faults.

Terms of the Option Agreement

STRM may earn up to a 100% interest in the Toogood Gold property, with two option milestones.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Option Agreement, in order to exercise the First Option (for 55% interest) STRM must:

(a) pay $10,000 in cash to Prospector within 90 days of the execution of the Option Agreement;

(b) issue an aggregate of 4,000,000 STRM Shares to Prospector, registered in the name of Prospector, or as otherwise directed by Prospector, as follows: (i) 300,000 STRM Shares, upon receipt of TSXV Acceptance (the "Effective Date"); (ii) 400,000 STRM Shares, on the first anniversary of the Effective Date; (iii) 500,000 STRM Shares, on the second anniversary of the Effective Date; and (iv) 2,800,000 STRM Shares, on the third anniversary of the Effective Date;

(c) incur an aggregate of $3,500,000 in Expenditures on the Property, as follows: (i) $1,500,000, within 18 months following the Effective Date; (ii) $1,750,000, within 36 months following the Effective Date; and (iii) Up to an additional $250,000, within 36 months following the Effective Date should certain additional prospecive licenses be acquired;

(d) pay the remaining cash payments for outstanding property payments at Toogood (totaling $320,000 through June 2024).

In order for STRM to exercise the Second Option (for 100% interest), STRM shall issue to Prospector, the lesser of (i) the number of STRM Shares equal to 19.9% of the non-diluted share capital of STRM (after accounting for such issuance) on such date less any previously issued STRM Shares to Prospector pursuant to this Agreement, and (ii) such number of STRM Shares as shall have a value of $12,000,000, at a deemed price per STRM Share that is the greater of: (A) the 10-day volume weighted average price as of the trading date prior to the issuance date, (B) the issue price permitted under the rules and policies of the TSXV, or such other exchange on which the STRM Shares are listed for trading.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., VP Exploration of Prospector, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a Discovery Group Company focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Ontario, Canada - a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders, and seeking to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

