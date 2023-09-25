InZinc Completes Exploration Drilling at Indy Project, BC

Vancouver, September 25, 2023 - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the 2023 exploration drill program and demobilization of equipment and personnel at the Indy project (100% interest) ("Indy" or the "Project") located 100 kilometres (km) southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia.

The 9 hole, 1064 metre (m) ground-based reverse circulation drill program explored the Keel Red target area (6 holes) where rare earth elements (REE) were identified with nickel-cobalt-copper discovered in 2022 and the Echo North target (3 holes) defined, principally, by its strong zinc-lead-barium in soil signatures (Figure 1). All drill samples have been delivered to the laboratory for analysis with initial results anticipated in late October to November, depending on lab turnaround time.

Keel Red Target - Rare Earth Elements and Associated Nickel-Cobalt-Copper

In 2022, diamond drill hole IB22-020 intersected 27.1 m of buried red clay rich material starting at 47.3 m downhole and averaging 0.67% zinc and 0.13% nickel. The upper part of the core interval (from 47.3 m to 55.0 m) also returned 0.11% copper over 7.8 m. Additionally, the 27.1 m interval returned cobalt content averaging 163 ppm including values up to 962 ppm (0.10%) over a 1.0 m core length. Further analysis in 2023 returned 363 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO) over the 27.1 m interval. The heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) comprise approximately 60% of the average TREO content over the 27.1 m interval.

Echo North Target - Multi-Metal

The 1.9 km long Echo target is a continuous high contrast, multi-element (zinc, lead, barium signatures) soil geochemical anomaly discovered in 2021. Echo North comprises an area 400 m by 250 m defined, principally, by its strong zinc-lead-barium in soil signatures. Additional strong nickel-cobalt-copper surface geochemical signals also occur across the western flank of the Echo North target.

Figure 1: Indy Project - 2023 Targets



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/181626_2c848d2d841df857_001full.jpg

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer and, through its Indy project (100% interest), equity and royalty interests, is exposed to a diverse portfolio of active North American base metals and precious metals projects. The Company has discovered and continues to explore for expansion of near surface zinc, nickel-cobalt-copper and rare earth element mineralization at the easily accessible Indy project located in a new and under-explored mineral region of central British Columbia, Canada. A Canadian subsidiary of South32 (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. InZinc has a significant equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) which is advancing multiple North American base metals projects. In addition, InZinc has a production royalty and will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West's West Desert project.

