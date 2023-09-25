Archaeology Branch Confirms Doubleview's Favorable Interim Archaeological Impact Assessment

Vancouver, September 25, 2023 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce the Archaeology Branch of the Ministry of Forests confirms the findings in the interim Archaeological Impact Assessment ("the Assessment") prepared by Taiga Heritage Consulting Ltd., under permit 2022-0470 and determined no additional archaeological work is required on the permitted work area of the Hat Polymetallic Project located northwest British Columbia, Canada.

The Interim Archaeological Impact Assessment conducted under HCA (Heritage Conservation Act) Permit 22-0470 and prepared by Taiga Heritage Consulting Ltd. is concluded and no additional archaeological work is required within the proposed development areas and existing boundaries of the Hat Permit.

Doubleview Gold Corp. appreciates the collaborative effort involved in ensuring responsible development in the region and is committed to upholding these standards while conducting operations with the utmost care and respect for the environment and the area's cultural heritage. In the unlikely event that unexpected archaeological features are encountered during development or operations, the company will immediately cease work in the vicinity of the discovery and contact the Archaeology Branch.

Doubleview President and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani, stated, "The positive Assessment is in line with Doubleview's commitment to responsible exploration practices and environmental stewardship in all its operations. Additionally, the positive Assessment allows for further exploration and drilling at the project, including at the Hoey target, 1.4km from the Lisle Zone, that has produced some of the best surface sampling results from bedrock seen at the Hat Deposit to date."

"As Canada and the world move towards achieving net-zero economies, it becomes imperative to responsibly develop natural resources, from discovery to mining. The Company's HAT Deposit contains several critical metals, as defined by the federal government, which will play a significant role in positioning Canada as a net-zero nation. Results from the Company's NI43-101 Resource Estimate, currently being calculated, will provide a comprehensive overview of the potential scale of Doubleview's contribution to this promising future."

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (GER: A1W038), (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

