Northern Graphite to Join Team Canada Critical Mineral Investment Mission to London, Paris

Ottawa, September 25, 2023 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern) is pleased to announce that it will be joining the Team Canada Critical Mineral Investment Mission to Europe, organized by Natural Resources Canada, Invest in Canada and Global Affairs Canada, which takes place September 26-27 in London and Paris.

The two-day mission is a unique opportunity for Canadian companies with advanced exploration, processing and/or recycling projects for zero emission and clean technology minerals and metals to showcase their projects to in-market investors and includes downstream companies such as cathode/anode manufacturers and OEMS, global mining companies, venture capital and private equity funds, institutional investors, and public-private funds.

Events will see the delegation participate in investment pitch sessions, business to business meetings, as well as meetings with government department and agencies. Officials from respective governments will also participate, providing overviews of policies, priorities, and efforts to support the development of mining value chains.

"We are honored to be a part of such an important delegation," said Northern Graphite Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "Collaboration is critical as we explore ways to leverage the strength of our economies' sustainable critical minerals supply chains and advance toward a net-zero future, and Northern Graphite, as a sustainable, integrated, mine-to-market company, is committed to playing its part."

On March 6, Canada and the UK signed the Critical Minerals Supply Chain Dialogue to Strengthen Collaboration to deepen engagement and cooperation on critical minerals, prioritize critical minerals security of supply and joint economic prosperity, and attain high environmental, social and governance standards (ESG) and innovation throughout the value chain.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest producer outside of China when its Namibian operations come back online. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario, and Okanjande in Namibia, that have the potential to generate continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

For media inquiries contact



Pav Jordan, VP of Communications

Email: pjordan@northerngraphite.com

For further information contact



Guillaume Jacq, CFO

Telephone: (613) 271-2124

Email: info@northerngraphite.com

For additional information

Please visit the Company's website at http://www.northerngraphite.com/investors/presentation/, the Company's profile on www.sedar.com, our Social Channels listed below or contact the Company at (613) 271-2124.

LinkedIn

YouTube

Twitter

Facebook

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward- looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's intentions with respect to advancing its developments projects to production and developing the capacity to manufacture value added products. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181791