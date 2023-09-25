Canadian Manganese to Participate in Team Canada Critical Minerals Investment Mission to London and Paris

Toronto, September 25, 2023 - Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (NEO: CDMN) (OTC PINK: CDMNF) ("CDMN" or the "Company") is pleased to have been selected to participate in the upcoming Team Canada Critical Minerals Investment Mission.

The Trade Mission is being organized by Natural Resources Canada, in collaboration with Invest in Canada and Global Affairs Canada. The Trade Mission will focus on programs in London and Paris, showcasing Canada as a destination for strategic critical minerals investments.

The Trade Mission is a unique opportunity for Canadian companies with advanced exploration, processing and/or recycling projects for zero emission and clean technology minerals and metals to showcase their projects to prospective international investors. Prospective investors will include downstream companies such as cathode/anode manufacturers and OEMS, global mining companies, venture capital and private equity funds, institutional investors and public-private funds. Officials from various governments will also be participating to provide an overview of their policies, priorities, and efforts to support the development of mining value chains.

The Trade Mission will take place September 26-27, 2023 and will build on the agreement signed in March 2023 between Canada and the UK to boost green tech supply chains and to collaborate on critical minerals projects.

Matthew Allas, CEO, will represent the Company and will be given the opportunity to pitch to investors in London and Paris, as well as participating in B2B meetings in both cities, networking opportunities and meetings with government officials.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANGANESE

CDMN is a Canadian critical mineral development company aiming to become a supplier of high-purity manganese metal products for the rechargeable battery industry. CDMN holds the Woodstock Project in New Brunswick.

