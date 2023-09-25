SLAM Appoints New Director

MIRAMICHI, September 25, 2023 - SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jakson Inwentash as a new independent director to the board of directors, effective immediately.

Jakson Inwentash is the VP of Investments and a director of ThreeD Capital Inc. (CSE-IDK) he focuses on identifying, researching and meeting with early-stage companies in various disruptive industries in which to invest. Previously, he worked in investment banking for Gravitas Securities Inc. where he conducted due diligence of public and private companies, built marketing materials for clients and developed financial models. Jakson also worked for the Bank of Montreal in several departments within the Wealth Management line of business including ETF Products, Fundamental Equities, Private Banking, and InvestorLine. Jakson currently serves on the board of directors and audit committee of First Tidal Acquisition Corp. a TSX-V Capital Pool Company (TSX-V.P), is a director of Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:NIRV) and he is a Dealer Representative at Ascenta Finance Corp.

We are delighted to welcome Mr. Inwentash to the board," said Mike Taylor, President and CEO of the Company. "We look forward to gaining valuable perspective from his wealth of experience and knowledge."

SLAM intends to continue with its aggressive pursuit of new projects to create shareholder value. The Company will generate value from its large portfolio through option and joint venture agreements and may consider a "spin-out" of certain projects into a potential new company.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd:

Exploration for gold along regional fault structures has resulted in significant gold discoveries in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. These include the Maisie gold vein system at SLAMs wholly owned Menneval project. With gold and copper trends up to 20 km long, SLAM has identified an area with high potential for additional gold discoveries and acquired the Shadow Lake, Jake Lee, Rogers Lake and Highway projects. The Highway project has known occurrences of cobalt, copper, zinc and silver as well as gold. These projects are associated with the Fundy fault zone and located in southwestern New Brunswick where Galway Metals recently announced a 2.3-million-ounce gold deposit at Clarence stream. Targeting critical elements as well as gold, the Company aggressively pursues new exploration opportunities such as the recently acquired Mine Road project with known occurrences of zinc, lead, copper and silver in the Bathurst minning camp. The Company is evaluating the Cumberland Bay rare earth element (REE) project in central New Brunswick.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAMs website SLAM and SEDAR+ filings at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on twitter @SLAMGold.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements regarding mineral resources and the Company's plans with respect to the exploration and development of its properties. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mike Taylor, President & CEO

Contact: 506-623-8960

mike@slamexploration.com

Eugene Beukman, CFO

604-687-2038

ebeukman@pendergroup.ca

SEDAR: 00012459E

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786821/slam-appoints-new-director