Eramet: Purchase of own shares

18:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire


Paris, 25 September 2023, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 6,000 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market
Name
of the
issuer		 Identification code
of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		 Day of
transaction		 Identification code of
financial
instrument		 Aggregated daily volume (in
number of shares)		 Daily weighted
average price of the
purchased shares*		 Market (MIC Code)
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2023 FR0000131757 115 70.40 AQEU
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2023 FR0000131757 80 70.30 CEUX
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2023 FR0000131757 35 70.40 TQEX
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/09/2023 FR0000131757 3,770 70.70 XPAR
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/09/2023 FR0000131757 6 71.90 AQEU
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/09/2023 FR0000131757 91 72.21 CEUX
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/09/2023 FR0000131757 1,903 72.09 XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 6,000 71.15
  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of September 18th, 2023) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover

13.11.2023: Eramet's first Capital Markets Day - "A New ERA"

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com





 PRESS CONTACT



Media relations manager

Fanny Mounier

fanny.mounier@eramet.com



Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr

Attachment

  • 2023-09-18 Purchase of own shares


Eramet S.A.

Eramet S.A.
Bergbau
Frankreich
892800
FR0000131757
www.eramet.com
