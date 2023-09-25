Belmont Announces New European Director

September 25 - Vancouver, B.C., Canada - Belmont Resources Ltd. ("Belmont" or the "Company") (TSXV:BEA); (FSE:L3L2) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new director Mr. Patrick Brandl, Senior Partner of bgm Partners with offices in Vienna Austria and Luzern, Switzerland.

Patrick holds a master's degree in law and business administration. He began his career as a global commodity trader, quickly advancing to the Board of Directors, overseeing global export and processing operations. He later became a Board Member and 40% shareholder in a Swiss trading firm, also assuming the role of CEO and 40% owner of the Russia & Baltic States Subsidiary for a major European processing & retail company.

Patrick then transitioned into corporate finance and investment banking, where he became a partner at a US boutique and later at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), leading the firm's corporate finance practice in Austria & CEE.

He subsequently served as the head of global investment banking for the Swiss Valartis Banking Group. Following a management buy-out, Patrick became the Senior Partner of bgm Partners Group, a Switzerland and Austria-based firm specializing in investment banking and corporate finance services for the commodity & mining industries, with additional investments in the mining & minerals processing sector. Patrick is a seasoned entrepreneur with board memberships in various entities across the commodity trading & processing and mining sectors.

About bgm Partners

bgm Partners, is a privately owned, globally active Corporate Finance advisory firm. They provide tailor-made mid-cap and large-cap Corporate Finance advisory services focused on M&A ("Mergers & Acquisitions"), general Corporate Finance and Project Finance. bgm supports and advises enterprises as well as wealthy individuals, family offices and investment companies in executing strategically and financially critical transactions such as divestitures, acquisitions and mergers as well as the raising of debt and equity on private and public capital markets.

George Sookochoff, President & CEO, commented:

We are delighted to welcome Patrick to our board. He brings a valuable network within the financial circles of Europe and Asia. Patrick and bgm Partners have successfully connected Belmont with two strategic private investment holding companies: Commodities and Resources Pte. Ltd of Singapore and ERAG Energie & Rohstoff AG PCC of Liechtenstein, both of which participated in our recent financing round. We eagerly anticipate Patrick and bgm Partners' continued efforts to introduce Belmont and its portfolio of projects to additional investment groups across Europe and Asia.

Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options"), pursuant to its fixed stock option plan for a total of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company, to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options, subject to the terms of the Plan and the corresponding option agreements, are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.05 per share for a period of up to 5 years. The Company's Fixed Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. The options shall be legend with the required four months plus one day hold period from issuance.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective copper, gold, lithium, uranium and rare earths projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington and Nevada States. Its holdings include:

Athelstan-Jackpot (A-J): 2 former gold mines. Planned 2,000m drilling to target multi-coincident geophysical anomaly on strike with neighboring gold trend and gold mines.

CrackingstoneUranium-Rare Earths: Some of the highest grade Rare Earth Elements (REE's) are being discovered in Northern Saskatchewan due to the presence of Uranium, Thorium Pegmatites. Crackingstone project meets the criteria for potentially discovering a large REE's deposit with its high grade uranium along with thorium and pegmatite. A review of 3,000m of 2008 drill data shows a 1.3km pegmatite dyke drilled but only assayed for uranium at that time. 2023 plans are to re-assay pegmatite sections for REE's ;



Come By Chance (CBC): 2021 geophysics delineated potential large copper-gold porphyry

2022 drilling provided further vectors towards potential core of porphyry;



The Lone StarCopper-Gold: optioned to Australian Marquee Resources ASX:MQR. MQR has spent in excess of $2.5M in drilling, completed new resource in Dec. 2022, and is currently preparing a Preliminary Economic Assessment in order to earn 80% interest.





Click Image To View Full Size The Kibby Basin Lithium project located 60 kilometers north of the lithium rich Clayton Valley Basin: Optioned 80% of the central Kibby Playa claim block to Australian Marquee Resources - MQR. MQR has spent in excess of $2.5M in drilling in 2022 for potential deep seated lithium brine. 2022 Drilling confirmed high levels of lithium-bearing sediments along with dissolved lithium in the groundwater. Mineralized intervals containing up to 924 ppm lithium with greater than 300 ppm lithium over thicknesses in excess of 450m have been identified in core samples of clay-rich playa sediments.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

