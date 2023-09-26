Former Allkem Chairman Martin Rowley Joins Atlas Lithium as Lead Strategic Advisor

Boca Raton, September 26, 2023 - Atlas Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Rowley as the Company's Lead Strategic Advisor. Mr. Rowley is a pioneer of the modern lithium industry and has over 40 years of experience as a founder, financier, and highly successful mining entrepreneur. In fact, Mr. Rowley has earned the rare distinction of starting and growing two prominent multi-billion-dollar companies, one in lithium and the other in copper.

In 1996, Mr. Rowley co-founded copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd., currently valued at over CAD 22 billion. In 2009, he recognized the potential of lithium and became Chairman of Lithium One Inc, which at that stage had secured interests in the Sal de Vida and James Bay lithium assets in Argentina and Canada. Mr. Rowley then became Chairman of Galaxy Resources Ltd. after it merged with Lithium One, adding the Mt. Cattlin spodumene mine in Australia to its asset portfolio. He led significant growth in Galaxy, ultimately resulting in the merger with Orocobre Ltd in 2021 which created Allkem Ltd. Since the time of his appointment as Chair of Lithium One, its market capitalization grew from AUD 20 million to a recent peak of over AUD 10 billion for Allkem. Mr. Rowley retired as Chairman of Allkem in November 2022.

Martin Rowley commented, "Atlas Lithium appealed to me as a company focused on strong execution rather than marketing hype. Under Marc's leadership, the company has put together a first-class team and a high-potential asset portfolio. I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to assist growing Atlas Lithium into a leading resource company."

Marc Fogassa, the Company's Chairman and CEO, commented, "Our immediate focus is to become a lithium producer. We believe that Mr. Rowley's strategic advice will help drive significant value creation for our shareholders as we accelerate the execution of such plan. His willingness to lend his expertise and experience is a testament to his belief in our vision."

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, a well-known lithium district in the state of Minas Gerais. In addition, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for other battery and critical metals including nickel, rare earths, titanium, and graphite. The Company also owns equity stakes in Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) (gold and quartzite).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Atlas Lithium" or "Company") and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 14, 2023. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Michael Kim or Brooks Hamilton

MZ Group - MZ North America

+1 (949) 546-6326

ATLX@mzgroup.us

https://www.atlas-lithium.com/

@Atlas_Lithium

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181906